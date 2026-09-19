Wayne Knight and UCLA bulldoze Purdue in Big Ten opener

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UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy stressed that his offense had to come out swinging Saturday after going scoreless in the first half against San Diego State last week.

And the Bruins heeded their coaches’ advice, scoring 21 first-quarter points before pulling away in the second half to defeat Purdue 52-38 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA improved to 3-0 and matched their 2025 win total with their first 50-point game against a Power Four program since November 2022 against Arizona State. Bob Chesney joined Terry Donohue and Jim Mora as the only coaches to start their UCLA tenures 3-0.

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Senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava spearheaded the offensive outburst. After throwing two interceptions to zero passing touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season, Iamaleava completed 19 of 31 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 55 more.

Iamaleava looked much more comfortable and confident in the pocket, despite playing through multiple injuries. He found security, for the second straight week, in senior wideout Semaj Morgan, who hauled in four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. In three years at Michigan, Morgan had just four receiving touchdowns.

And while the Bruins’ passing game was strong, their ground attack dominated for the third week in a row against a Boilermaker defensive front that was highly touted for its size and run-stopping ability.

UCLA rushed for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Fifth-year tailback Wayne Knight led the way with 177 yards and two touchdowns, giving him eight on the season to match the Bruins’ total rushing touchdowns mark from last year.

While UCLA’s offense turned in its best performance of the season, the defense struggled to hold back a Purdue team that lost its 19th consecutive conference game. Although the Bruins finished with an astonishing 645 yards of total offense, the Boilermakers had 488 total yards. Ryan Browne completed 19 of 30 passes for 378 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Xavier Townsend had 162 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes during the first quarter Saturday against Purdue. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

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Fortunately for the UCLA secondary, linebacker Sammy Omosigho put the defense on his back.

Omosigho led the team in tackles with 12, but more importantly, he had two sacks and two forced fumbles. He has four forced fumbles in three games.

James Madison transfer, and the reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Sahir West recovered both of Omosigho’s takeaways — the Boilermakers’ first two giveaways on the season, both of which resulted in UCLA touchdowns.

While Purdue kept up with the steamrolling UCLA offense for the vast majority of Saturday night’s affair, the wheels fell off the bus when senior defensive back Rodrick Pleasant picked off Browne with less than six minutes remaining.