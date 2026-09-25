UCLA defense embraces challenge of bouncing back against Maryland after poor showing

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There is no free lunch in the Big Ten.

But for UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, that’s what makes it fun.

While Maryland has not compiled a winning conference record since 2010, UCLA will face one of the most refined pure passers in the Big Ten when the Bruins and Terrapins face off Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. If the Bruins prevail, Bob Chesney will be the first UCLA head coach to start his tenure 4-0 since Henry Russell Sanders in 1949.

Maryland signal caller Malik Washington is the fourth consecutive returning starting quarterback the Bruins have faced, with five left on the schedule, and his play could pose problems for the UCLA defense.

UCLA Sports Wayne Knight and UCLA bulldoze Purdue in Big Ten opener Wayne Knight rushes for 177 yards and two touchdowns as UCLA amasses 369 rushing yards and 645 total yards in a 52-38 win over Purdue.

“You can’t leave any stones unturned because he can make all the throws, and he’s got the ability to extend plays with his feet or make plays with his feet,” Hitschler said.

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While Washington tied for third in the conference last season in interceptions with nine, the signal caller set school records for true freshman completions and passing yards, throwing for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns.

With new Maryland offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Clint Trickett at the helm, the Terrapin’s quarterback has taken a leap in Year 2 running the offense.

Through three games, Washington has thrown for 892 yards and six touchdowns with no turnovers.

UCLA defenders bring down San Diego State running back Lucky Sutton at Rose Bowl on Sept. 12. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“He’s an entirely different quarterback right now. He’s an exciting to watch player, and he’s got some legit dudes out at receiver right now that are phenomenal,” Chesney said. “The offensive line is stout. They’ve been playing together for a little while. There’s a lot of things that they do to protect him, and he has a chance to deliver footballs. He’s getting hit sometimes, and just flicking this ball out there. He has a giant arm, and he’s as accurate as can be.”

Washington has benefitted from a revamped receiver group after Maryland ranked among the national leaders in drops last season. Maryland coach Mike Locksley added Chris Durr Jr. and Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, who have become Washington’s top targets.

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“Na’eem can play inside, he can play outside. He’s got the ability to separate,” said Hitschler, who faced Gladding when he played for Old Dominion last season against James Madison. “He’s got the ability to run, great routes, get in and out of breaks, and he’s got great hands. And now he’s making plays in the return game too.”

Hitschler’s secondary will be challenged by Washington, who led the conference in pass attempts last season with 473 and leads the Big Ten thus far with 115.

Maryland’s reliance on the passing game could pose problems for a secondary that was picked apart by Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne last week and is still without free safety Tao Johnson.

“There’s obviously plays you would love to have back, obstacles that you overcame and throughout the game they improved and started to figure it out. But at the same time, we can’t put ourselves behind the eight ball in moments and we have to execute at a higher level,” Hitschler said of the UCLA defense. “This game’s fun because you have the opportunity to lose every week. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be fun.”

Offensively, the Bruins have the chance to build off their most productive game yet, scoring 52 points and accumulating 645 yards against the Boilermakers. But, UCLA will have to work to protect senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was hit often and battled multiple injuries against Purdue.

Maryland edge rushers Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart combined for 13 sacks last season. And though Mathis was ruled because of an injury, the Terrapins can turn to five-star edge Zion Elee, the highest ranked recruiting prospect in program history.

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Given Iamaleava’s fearlessness with his legs and the Terrapins’ effective pass rush, it may be difficult to keep the signal caller on his feet.