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Bob Chesney’s friend nicknamed “Juice” led the effort to bus in supporters from the first-year UCLA head football coach’s hometown of Kulpmont, Pa., to watch the Bruins put the squeeze on the University of Maryland in a 54-3 victory on Saturday.

Thomas P Letcavage, the man known as “Juice,” brought four buses filled with 160 Chesney fans to watch their friend cook the Terrapins.

With the victory, Chesney became the second UCLA head coach to win his first four games at the helm, matching the start by College Football Hall of Fame inductee Red Sanders in 1949. But Chesney accomplished something Sanders couldn’t: beating the Terps on the road. Saturday marked UCLA’s first game here since the No. 1 Bruins fell to the 5th-ranked Terps in September 1955.

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It was clear by halftime that another Terps upset wasn’t likely in the offing as the hot seat for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley warmed as light rain fell consistently at SECU Stadium. After opening the season 2-0, the Terps’ home losses to Virginia Tech and UCLA will no doubt lead to more calls for the dismissal of Locksley, who is coming off consecutive 4-8 seasons and has an overall record of 39-51.

Voices Swanson: Bob Chesney’s gutty Bruins pushed to beat Cal and gave UCLA fans a reason to believe New UCLA coach Bob Chesney coaxed inspiring resolve and sharper execution out of the Bruins during a road win over Cal in Saturday’s season opener, giving fans hope.

After failing to score on their first three possessions that included their first lost fumble of the season, the Bruins’ offense reeled off touchdowns on their next three possessions. The first was set up by UCLA defensive back Mason Rivera’s interception late in the first quarter.

Three plays after Maryland’s first turnover of the season, Wayne Knight opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run. Anthony Woods and Javian Thomas followed with short touchdown runs as the Bruins scored 20 unanswered points to open the game. Troy Leigber added a 63-yard rushing touchdown with four minutes left in regulation.

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Maryland quarterback Malik Washington tossed three more interceptions in the second half, the first two returned for touchdowns as Ta’Shawn James and Scooter Jackson scampered in from 39 and 65 yards, respectively.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava put a scare into the Bruins’ cheering section after he was slow to get up after he was hit as he delivered a pass to Aidan Mizell. As Mizell raced into the end zone for an 83-yard touchdown, Iamaleava was slow to rise off the artificial turf field.

Iamaleava didn’t appear to be injured on the play, although with a huge lead backup Madden Iamaleava took over the offense and helped the Bruins coast to the victory.

The rout marked the first time the Bruins have scored 50 during back-to-back games since 1993.