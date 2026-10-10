UCLA proves its a playoff contender in thrilling win over Oregon to remain unbeaten

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Sometimes the sequels are better.

In Bob Chesney’s return to Autzen Stadium after Oregon knocked his James Madison squad out of the College Football Playoff, his No. 21 Bruins met the moment and toppled the No. 13 Oregon Ducks 17-15 Saturday.

The victory ended UCLA’s five game losing streak against Oregon and was the Bruins’ first triumph in Eugene since 2004. Chesney became the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0.

“Really proud of our guys the way they finished here,” Chesney told CBS on the field after the win. “It could have gone a lot of different ways. We left a lot of opportunities out here, but in the end, when we needed to make a play, the defense did that.”

Advertisement

UCLA Sports UCLA vs. Oregon game recap No. 21 UCLA forced six Oregon turnovers, giving the Bruins a 17-15 win over the Ducks Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

Chesney said earlier in the week that UCLA needed a “near-perfect” game to beat the Ducks. He was wrong. In a defining game that many thought would expose problems masked by UCLA’s early-season success, the Bruins — though imperfect — vociferously announced their arrival to the college football world as legitimate playoff contenders.

Oregon turned the ball over seven times. With starter Dante Moore still recovering from a head injury he sustained against USC, Ducks backup quarterback Dylan Raiola completed six of 19 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions before he was replaced by third-string quarterback Brock Thomas, who went 11-of-15 passing for 156 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers.

Although the halftime score wasn’t lopsided, UCLA dominated through two quarters. The Bruins earned 241 yards against Oregon’s 58. UCLA held a 162-36 advantage in passing yards and a 79-22 edge in rushing yards.

On third downs, the Ducks were far from the 50% conversion rate they held entering the contest, going 0 for 7 in the first half. Though UCLA wasn’t much better, sitting at one for eight, its 10 first downs against Oregon’s three meant the Bruins possessed the ball 10 minutes more than the Ducks.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, left, and wide receiver Shane Rosenthal celebrate after the Bruins’ win over Oregon. (Tom Hauck / Getty Images)

Averaging three forced turnovers entering Saturday, UCLA reached that number in the first half, recovering two fumbles and intercepting Raiola once. Numbers apparently never lie, so how were the Bruins up only four?

Advertisement

Because they couldn’t take care of the ball, either. Specifically, Nico Iamaleava struggled, fumbling once and throwing interceptions to Oregon’s Koi Perich and Jerry Mixon. His fumble in the first quarter on UCLA’s one-yard line immediately led to a Jordon Davison touchdown, and his two interceptions in the final two minutes of the half were egregious, his second occurring while the Bruins were in field-goal range.

Unfortunately for Iamaleava, a chance at some redemption in the second half did not materialize, as he appeared to suffer a right lower-leg injury toward the end of the second quarter. He stayed in the locker room for most of the third quarter, returning to the sideline in street clothes. CBS reported he shrugged when asked by the network’s sideline reporter if he was OK.

It didn’t help that the Bruins couldn’t capitalize on every opportunity, either. They scored on just one Oregon turnover.

A scoreless third quarter ensued. Not entirely uneventful, however, as UCLA forced another fumble and picked off Raiola again, ultimately leading coach Dan Lanning to go with Thomas to begin the fourth quarter.

Starting the fourth with beautiful field position, the Bruins needed three plays to score. Ty Dieffenbach found Wayne Knight for a nine-yard score, giving UCLA a 17-6 lead with just over 13 minutes left.

On Oregon’s next possession, facing a fourth and one, UCLA stuffed Thomas, once again punching out a fumble. A little over 11 minutes remained as a noticeable number of Oregon fans began heading toward the exits.

Advertisement

But the Ducks showed some life. During a drive bolstered by a 36-yard pass from Thomas to Dakorien Moore, Oregon nailed a field goal, cutting the lead to a possession.

The tide turned. Opening the next possession on its 43-yard line, Oregon needed just four plays to find the end zone, with Thomas tossing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stewart. A failed two-point conversion followed, but a UCLA face mask penalty gave Oregon one more chance to tie the score.

The Ducks failed, with Tyson Ford and Jalen Woods stuffing Thomas on the one-yard line.

UCLA eventually punted with 48 seconds remaining, pinning Oregon on its own 10-yard line. The Bruins’ defense withstood the Ducks’ final push and celebrated a signature victory during a turnaround season.

Iamaleava finished with 10-of-17 passing for 162 passing yards and two interceptions. Dieffenbach was three for six for 43 passing yards, one touchdown and no turnovers.

Knight remained the key to UCLA’s offense, finishing with 103 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries and three catches for 12 yards and another touchdown.