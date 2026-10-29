Q&A: UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani grateful to be part of Bruins’ transformation

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UCLA football coach Bob Chesney trusted Mateen Bhaghani enough to trot him out for a 58-yard field goal attempt before halftime during the Bruins’ 28-10 win over Michigan State.

Bhaghani drilled a 54-yard field goal during last season’s 42-37 upset against Penn State.

His attempt to surpass his career long of 57 yards against the Spartans last week fell short, but Bhaghani doesn’t linger long on errant kicks. He knows he will only be successful when his team needs him most if he focuses on the fine details of every kick.

“I love the feeling of making field goals and helping the team win,” Bhaghani said. “It’s a different type of adrenaline; going out there, with all that pressure — is so fulfilling and relaxing for me.”

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UCLA players congratulate kicker Mateen Bhaghani after he kicked a 54-yard field goal against Penn State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 4, 2025. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The daily attention to detail has helped Bhaghani hit all 102 of the extra points he has attempted during his college career.

The following interview with Bhaghani ahead of the Bruins’ game against Nevada Saturday has been edited for length and clarity.

You want to make all your kicks, but what goes through your mind when you miss it?

Every time I go out there, I have full faith and belief that I’m gonna make the kick. When it doesn’t go my way, I respond to the adversity and treat it as if I made the kick.

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Last year was a different UCLA Bruins team. Have you ever been a part of a team that’s gone through this much change in one season?

No, definitely not. I’ve never been 7-0, so it’s definitely an amazing feeling; it’s all the work we put in collectively as a group, from coaches to staff to players.

How has your family back in San Diego reacted to the team’s success this season?

Everybody is super ecstatic. My family, grandparents and just everybody are sending me text messages and calling me to ask, just like, ‘How is it?’ Just because it’s been unseen, especially here for a long time. I’m just grateful and happy.

How do you stay locked in because there are still more games left to be played this season?

I think it’s just the small details and just focusing on what got me here in the first place and what got us as a unit to be successful. Visualizing the small details. I feel like they can get overlooked; those are what bring out the best.

Chesney’s speeches are popular on social media. How does it feel to have a coach who is that fired up before games?

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His passion is contagious and it runs through the whole building. No matter what position you play or your role on the team, everybody is important, and he emphasizes that a lot, which I think never makes anybody feel less important.

UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani looks across the field during a game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Jason Mowry / Getty Images)

As far as pregame speeches go, what is your favorite Chesney pep talk he has given the team so far?

I think the Oregon game was pretty cool because we were in Eugene and it’s such a historical place to play and a lot of people don’t win there, so the passion he had going into that game and everybody in the tunnel had 100% faith that we were walking out of there winning the game.

How does it feel playing alongside one of the best defenses in college football this season?

That’s definitely something new this year, and I’ve been enjoying watching those boys out there because I’m seeing turnovers and pick-sixes. It’s been amazing, honestly, seeing them ball out, and for me, it’s just an adjustment that I always need to be ready when my team needs me.

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Have you gotten used to being asked to kick field goals less than last season? How has that transition been?

It’s been crazy. I definitely have to be patient and wait for my opportunities because you never know when they will come.

I have a situation for you. You are called to kick a 50-yard field goal to win the game. What goes through your mind?

Well, first I want to chill. I feel a lot of people start thinking about what could go wrong and what could happen. That is human nature, but I think going through my process I’ve done a thousand times is what keeps me out of everything else.

This season has been a historic season for UCLA. What has been the most fun about this journey?

The team camaraderie, especially when we are winning, has brought everybody closer, and I think that’s why we are winning these games. But the most fun, I’d say, is coming to practice every day knowing everybody is happy to be here and grateful for the opportunity. We’re 7-0, and everybody is excited to be here.