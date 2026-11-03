UCLA is No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings; USC is No. 20

UCLA coach Bob Chesney watches from the sideline during a win over Michigan State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 24.

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UCLA coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins are ranked No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, a remarkable turnaround for a program that recorded three wins last season.

Chesney has led a revival in his first season that has the Bruins on track to host a playoff game if they can navigate formidable games at Minnesota on Saturday, at home against Illinois on Nov. 13, at Michigan on Nov. 21 and at home against crosstown-rival USC on Nov. 28.

The Trojans (7-2) were ranked No. 20 in the poll after their defiant 30-18 win over No. 12 Ohio State Saturday at the Coliseum.

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USC has a bye this week before playing at No. 4 Indiana on Nov. 14, against Maryland on Nov. 21 and then the UCLA showdown. If the Trojans sweep those games, they likely would be in the mix for a spot in the 12-team playoff.

Miami was ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Utah and No. 4 Indiana.

Boise State was ranked No. 25 and the only Group of Six team included, putting the Broncos on track to succeed Chesney’s former James Madison squad as the small conference representative in the playoff.

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The College Football Playoff rankings will be released every Tuesday until the final rankings and 12-team playoff bracket are revealed on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. PST. The selection committee voting on the rankings includes six current athletic directors, four former head coaches, two former All-American football players and one former sportswriter.

1. Miami (8-0)

2. Georgia (7-1)

3. Utah (8-0)

4. Indiana (8-1)

5. Alabama (6-2)

6. Kentucky (7-1)

7. Texas (6-2)

8. UCLA (8-0)

9. BYU (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (6-2)

11. Notre Dame (7-1)

12. Ohio State (6-2)

13. Tennessee (6-2)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Texas Tech (7-1)

16. Wake Forest (7-1)

17. Houston (6-2)

18. Missouri (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. South Carolina (5-3)

22. Arizona (6-2)

23. Oregon (5-3)

24. Florida (5-3)

25. Boise State (7-1)