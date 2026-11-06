UCLA focuses on winning turnover battle, edge in trenches during key Minnesota matchup

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The margin for error is thin.

Despite sitting atop the Big Ten with an undefeated record, the College Football Playoff selection committee slotted UCLA at No. 8 in its first rankings of the year, sitting behind a pair of two-loss Southeastern Conference teams and setting the stage for the Bruins to slip outside the 12-team playoff with one or two losses.

The Bruins, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, are on the road for the first time in almost a month to face Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium, their toughest test since UCLA defeated Wisconsin on Oct. 17. The Golden Gophers — who defeated then-No. 13 Iowa on Oct. 24 and took then-No. 4 Indiana to overtime in Bloomington last week — give the Bruins an opportunity to silence critics questioning their strength of schedule. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time and 9 a.m. PST, the Bruins’ earliest start this season.

Coach Bob Chesney said he wants his team remain focused on the matchup and not outside noise, arguing that

the two most meaningless statistics in football are the score at halftime and a team’s record going into November.

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UCLA coach Bob Chesney directs his team during a win over Nevada at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 31. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

“This is as tough a team as we’ve faced and probably will face — playing at their place with an early start, all the things that come with it,” Chesney said. “... We have to make sure that we understand that practicing mental toughness, physical toughness, emotional toughness are all things that have to be worked on now and logged now. But again, it’s November. Things are heightened just a little bit more.”

If the Bruins want to leave Minnesota 9-0, they need strong play from senior quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who has led an offense that strained to score wins the past two weeks.

UCLA’s offense has combined for 48 points against Michigan State and Nevada, but the Bruins suffered from slow starts during both homestands.

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And while Dieffenbach has not turned the ball over across the past two weeks, Chesney said the quarterback failed to pull the trigger on throws that could have opened up the offense and allowed the running game to hit another gear.

“The biggest thing is starting fast, and staying with your true reads — being able to get back to the third read, fourth read — and then trust in the pocket too,” UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy said. “... At the end of the day, there’s going to be a little bit of pressure. The pocket’s going to break down. So sitting in there and then really trusting it to get back with your eyes.”

Kennedy said self-inflicted wounds have hampered the offense’s execution, forcing Dieffenbach into third-and-long situations rather than third and manageable.

Voices Swanson: UCLA’s 7-0 start has one glaring flaw. Bob Chesney is running out of time to fix it Bob Chesney has made UCLA the second-half darlings of college football, but the Bruins must address their slow starts if they hope to reach the playoff.

With Minnesota’s defense ranked sixth nationally in third-down defense and UCLA going 11-for-29 on third down the past two games, the offense will have to make the most of early downs.

UCLA’s offensive arsenal also gave away two fumbles against Michigan State — from senior running back Jaivian Thomas and fifth-year Anthony Woods — both in Spartan territory. The Golden Gophers and the Bruins are tied for first in the Big Ten in forced fumbles with 10 and it could take just one loose ball to change the tide of Saturday’s game in the Twin Cities.

“You look at the amount of turnovers they create. … You see them punch a lot at the football too,” Kennedy said. “That’s all design, and that’s probably something they pride themselves on, of trying to turn the football over and give it back to their offense.

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“That’s something that we’ve stressed nonstop — ball security.”

Creating turnovers on the other side of the ball will be equally imperative to dismantling Minnesota’s offense. The Bruins lead the nation in takeaways with 26, averaging 3.3 per game, but defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler noted that they also lead the country in dropped interceptions.

With Minnesota kicker Luke Drzewiecki hitting 51 and 60-yard field goals against Indiana, and maintaining a perfect 15-for-15 field-goal clip — including going eight for eight from 40-plus yards — the Golden Gophers have the ability to light up the scoreboard as soon as they hit midfield.

The key to keeping Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s offense in its own territory and punting will be winning the line of scrimmage battle. Edge rushers Aiden Gobaira and Sahir West dominated last week against Nevada, combining for 16 tackles, three sacks and five tackles-for-loss.

“We have to match that intensity that starts up front, and AG [Aiden Gobaira] always sets the tone from that standard and you love the kid to death,” Hitschler said. “He puts it all out there for his teammates and he’s taken Sahir under his wing over the years. ... Sahir starts and he does the hard duty, but when they’re together and they’re dominating, that’s carried us for a long time.”

Setting the edge and winning the trench battle will also be vital for mitigating the influence of Minnesota running back tandem T.J. Thomas and Darius Taylor.

The former has operated as the backup this season, but has rushed for 379 yards in six yards per carry. And while Taylor has struggled so far this season, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt, he still displays flashes of the tailback who rushed for 986 yards and 10 scores two seasons ago.

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“I saw Darius a few years ago, and he’s as good a back as there is in this league, and obviously their backups got a good chip on his shoulder and earned the opportunity to play at this level and have been extremely explosive,” Hitschler said. “They’ve done a good job of being tough and being physical and finding a way to win. And a lot of that goes to their mentality being similar to ours.”