Bob Chesney’s Bruins keep rolling as No. 8 UCLA earns statement win at Minnesota

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Facing a top-22 Minnesota Gophers defense and sub-50-degree temperatures, UCLA passed its toughest road test yet on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, keeping its undefeated season alive.

The No. 5 Bruins improved to 9-0 with a 34-20 victory over Minnesota, becoming just the fourth team in program history to reach that mark and the first in nearly three decades (1998).

UCLA established control early, but it was a pivotal second half that ultimately decided the game. Coming out of halftime tied 10-10, both teams were looking to get ahead.

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Facing a fourth-and-4 from the UCLA 38-yard line, Gophers head coach PJ Fleck sent kicker Luke Drzewiecki to attempt a 56-yard field goal. The ball sailed just right of the post. Drzewiecki missed his first two field goals of the season against UCLA and the Gophers were scoreless during the remainder of the third-quarter.

DIEFFENBACH TO MIZELL FOR ANOTHER 75-YARD TOUCHDOWN!



That's two in back-to-back drives for @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/10OEHyMRlO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2026

Not even recovery of Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s fumble could spark the Gophers offense.

Although Minnesota managed to tie the game 17-17 in the fourth, the defense faltered when it mattered most. UCLA responded with a decisive 75-yard touchdown pass from Dieffenbach to receiver Aidan Mizell.

After the UCLA defense limited Minnesota to a field goal, Dieffenbach connected with Mizell for another 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the drive to pull away from the Golden Gophers.

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UCLA’s defense forced a punt with 3:18 remaining, prompting fans the boo the home team for not going for it on the fourth down.

Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani tacked on a 36-yard field goal.

After a few weeks of sluggish starts, UCLA’s offense got off to a stronger start against Minnesota.

A Gophers defense that entered the matchup allowing just 305 yards per game, surrendered 129 total yards to UCLA in the first quarter alone (466 total). A 49-yard pass from Dieffenbach put Bruins in field-goal range, setting up a 37-yard kick by Bhaghani.

In a harbinger of problems to come, Drzewiecki missed a 56-yard field goal.

On the next possession, UCLA running back Wayne Knight went untouched for his 13th rushing touchdown of the season. Knight has scored in every game this season and leads the conference in total touchdowns (15), rushing touchdowns (13) and points (90).

Minnesota found life early in the second quarter when running back Darius Taylor scored on a three-yard touchdown run. Despite the spark and a late-quarter field goal from Drzewiecki to tie the game, the Gophers’ defense couldn’t slow the Bruins’ second-half surge.

The win extends Bob Chesney’s historic run, securing the best start by a first-year head coach and tying the program’s largest single-season turnaround with a six-win improvement. It puts the Bruins closer to clinching a spot in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis and moves them one step closer to a historic College Football Playoff berth.

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UCLA returns home to host Illinois on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., followed by matchups at Michigan and at home against rival USC.