UCLA earns highest College Football Playoff ranking in school history
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Undefeated UCLA earned its highest College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday night, ascending to No. 4 in the latest top 25 released Tuesday night.
The Bruins (9-0) are coming off a decisive 34-20 win at Minnesota and moved up four spots.
UCLA will host Illinois Friday, at Michigan on Nov. 21 and at the Rose Bowl against crosstown rival USC.
The Trojans (7-2) are coming off a bye week and were ranked No. 18, moving up two spots.
UCLA is 9-0 after an impressive win over the Minnesota, and the Bruins deserve to be the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.
USC will play at No. 9 Indiana Saturday and host Maryland Nov. 21 before what could be an especially high stakes rivalry showdown with UCLA.
Georgia (8-1) ascended to No. 1 following previous No. 1 Miami’s loss to previous No. 11 Notre Dame.
Utah (9-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 and Alabama (7-2) claimed the No. 3 spot.
The Utes and Bruins are the only remaining undefeated teams in the country.
UCLA Unlocked: Why isn’t UCLA football ranked higher? The Bruins face three hurdles
UCLA delivered a statement win at Minnesota on Saturday, but the team has to overcome history to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Boise State was ranked No. 24 and remains the only non-Power Four team in the top 25.
The rankings will be released weekly until Selection Sunday on Dec. 6 when the playoff field will be revealed.
Here are the full playoff rankings:
1. Georgia (8-1)
2. Utah (9-0)
3. Alabama (7-2)
4. UCLA (9-0)
5. Notre Dame (8-1)
6. Texas (7-2)
7. Miami (8-1)
8. Tennessee (7-2)
9. Indiana (8-1)
10. BYU (7-2)
11. Kentucky (7-2)
12. Texas Tech (8-1)
13. Wake Forest (8-1)
14. Houston (7-2)
15. Iowa (7-2)
16. Oregon (6-3)
17. South Carolina (6-3)
18. USC (7-2)
19. Ole Miss (6-3)
20. Ohio State (6-3)
21. LSU (6-3)
22. Missouri (6-3)
23. Arizona (7-2)
24. Boise State (8-1)
25. Oklahoma State (6-3)