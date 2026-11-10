UCLA earns highest College Football Playoff ranking in school history

UCLA coach Bob Chesney shouts across the field during the first half of a win at Minnesota on Saturday.

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Undefeated UCLA earned its highest College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday night, ascending to No. 4 in the latest top 25 released Tuesday night.

The Bruins (9-0) are coming off a decisive 34-20 win at Minnesota and moved up four spots.

UCLA will host Illinois Friday, at Michigan on Nov. 21 and at the Rose Bowl against crosstown rival USC.

The Trojans (7-2) are coming off a bye week and were ranked No. 18, moving up two spots.

USC will play at No. 9 Indiana Saturday and host Maryland Nov. 21 before what could be an especially high stakes rivalry showdown with UCLA.

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Georgia (8-1) ascended to No. 1 following previous No. 1 Miami’s loss to previous No. 11 Notre Dame.

Utah (9-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 and Alabama (7-2) claimed the No. 3 spot.

The Utes and Bruins are the only remaining undefeated teams in the country.

Boise State was ranked No. 24 and remains the only non-Power Four team in the top 25.

The rankings will be released weekly until Selection Sunday on Dec. 6 when the playoff field will be revealed.

Here are the full playoff rankings:

1. Georgia (8-1)

2. Utah (9-0)

3. Alabama (7-2)

4. UCLA (9-0)

5. Notre Dame (8-1)

6. Texas (7-2)

7. Miami (8-1)

8. Tennessee (7-2)

9. Indiana (8-1)

10. BYU (7-2)

11. Kentucky (7-2)

12. Texas Tech (8-1)

13. Wake Forest (8-1)

14. Houston (7-2)

15. Iowa (7-2)

16. Oregon (6-3)

17. South Carolina (6-3)

18. USC (7-2)

19. Ole Miss (6-3)

20. Ohio State (6-3)

21. LSU (6-3)

22. Missouri (6-3)

23. Arizona (7-2)

24. Boise State (8-1)

25. Oklahoma State (6-3)