Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Addy Brown, Sienna Betts power No. 10 UCLA women to victory over Arizona

Arizona's Jasleen Green, right, controls the ball in front of UCLA's KK Bransford and Donovyn Hunter.
Arizona’s Jasleen Green, right, controls the ball in front of UCLA’s KK Bransford (14) and Donovyn Hunter (4) during the Bruins’ 76-44 win Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.
(Griffin C. Hooper / Getty Images)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Addy Brown had 18 points and eight rebounds, Sienna Betts had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and No. 10 UCLA never trailed Thursday night in a 76-44 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Timea Gardiner added 16 points, KK Bransford scored 13 and Somto Okafor 10 for UCLA (3-0).

Makayla Presser-Palmer and Aliyahna Morris led Arizona (2-1) with eight points apiece.

UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

UCLA Sports

UCLA men set program record for margin of victory in rout of Arkansas Pine Bluff

No. 9 UCLA routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 106-37 Wednesday night and set a program record for margin of victory.

Betts made back-to-back baskets before Donovyn Hunter hit a three-pointer that made it 14-4 a little more than four minutes into the game and the Bruins took a 13-point lead into halftime.

Sumayah Sugapong hit a three-pointer and Gerda Raulusaityte followed with a layup 48 seconds into the second half that made it 37-29 but the Wildcats got no closer.

Advertisement

Brown had a three-point play and hit a three-pointer as part of a a 16-2 run that closed the third quarter and gave UCLA a 62-39 lead going into the fourth.

The Wildcats scored just 19 second-half points, five in the fourth quarter — their lowest-scoring quarter this season. Arizona shot 24% (14 of 58) overall, made just three of 16 (19%) from three-point range, and hit 13 of 19 (68%) from the free-throw line.

×

The Bruins have won four straight against Arizona and lead the all-time series with their former Pac-12 rival 67-25.

Advertisement

Up next for UCLA: vs. Princeton at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.
UCLA SportsSports
For Subscribers

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked

A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports — exclusive to L.A. Times subscribers. Free Members receive a partial preview of each edition.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement