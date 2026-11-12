Addy Brown, Sienna Betts power No. 10 UCLA women to victory over Arizona

Arizona’s Jasleen Green, right, controls the ball in front of UCLA’s KK Bransford (14) and Donovyn Hunter (4) during the Bruins’ 76-44 win Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

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Addy Brown had 18 points and eight rebounds, Sienna Betts had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and No. 10 UCLA never trailed Thursday night in a 76-44 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Timea Gardiner added 16 points, KK Bransford scored 13 and Somto Okafor 10 for UCLA (3-0).

Makayla Presser-Palmer and Aliyahna Morris led Arizona (2-1) with eight points apiece.

Betts made back-to-back baskets before Donovyn Hunter hit a three-pointer that made it 14-4 a little more than four minutes into the game and the Bruins took a 13-point lead into halftime.

Sumayah Sugapong hit a three-pointer and Gerda Raulusaityte followed with a layup 48 seconds into the second half that made it 37-29 but the Wildcats got no closer.

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Brown had a three-point play and hit a three-pointer as part of a a 16-2 run that closed the third quarter and gave UCLA a 62-39 lead going into the fourth.

The Wildcats scored just 19 second-half points, five in the fourth quarter — their lowest-scoring quarter this season. Arizona shot 24% (14 of 58) overall, made just three of 16 (19%) from three-point range, and hit 13 of 19 (68%) from the free-throw line.

The Bruins have won four straight against Arizona and lead the all-time series with their former Pac-12 rival 67-25.

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Up next for UCLA: vs. Princeton at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.