No. 4 UCLA defeats Illinois, improves to 10-0 for first time since 1998

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Clinging to a five-point lead in the final minutes with Illinois driving and threatening to take the lead, UCLA was in danger of suffering its first loss.

But on third down, UCLA cornerback Scooter Jackson recorded his second interception of the game, returning it 41 yards and setting up a 37-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani.

From there, No. 4 UCLA held back Illinois on its final possession to secure a 22-14 victory on a rainy Friday night at the Rose Bowl. Coach Bob Chesney’s Bruins improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1998, tying the school record for wins in a season.

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Illinois (6-4, 4-3), which entered on a four-game win streak, featured a pass-heavy attack that looked to give the Bruins’ secondary its toughest test since Purdue on Sept. 19.

But UCLA tormented Illinois quarterback Katin Houser, forcing three interceptions and a safety while limiting him to a season-low 176 passing yards. Houser’s top target, Collin Dixon, who had 68 receptions for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns entering the game, struggled to replicate his usual success.

While Dixon scored a touchdown, he finished with just four catches for 36 yards, largely because of Jackson blanketing the top wideout all night.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach looks to pass against Illinois in the first half at the Rose Bowl. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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The Bruins’ undefeated season looked to be in jeopardy before halftime.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was injured in the second quarter when he fell face down after a tackle. He clutched his left arm and eventually hobbled off the field with assistance, leaving the crowd stunned.

Dieffenbach failed to return to the field for the start of the second half. The Bruins led just 12-7 going into the fourth quarter, with third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava going just three for seven for 21 yards as the offense sputtered.

Dieffenbach’s surprise return in the fourth quarter, which drew roars from UCLA fans, breathed new life into the Bruins.

UCLA defensive lineman Amier Washington tackles Illinois running back Aidan Laughery for a loss in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

He promptly led an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Semaj Morgan to give UCLA a 19-7 lead.

Dieffenbach completed 13 of 20 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Aidan Mizell, who caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, had six catches for 176 yards. Morgan finished with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

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UCLA’s Wayne Knight rushed for 56 yards in 18 carries.

UCLA (10-0, 7-0) will play at Michigan on Nov. 21 before hosting crosstown rival and 18th-ranked USC on Nov. 28 to close out the regular season.