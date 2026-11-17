UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts during the game against Illinois on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Georgia stayed atop the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while surging Wake Forest moved up two spots and would be in the projected 12-team bracket if the postseason started this week.

Undefeated UCLA remained at No. 4, while USC, coming off a loss to Indiana, remained at No. 18.

There was, as usual, a bit of movement among the top 10 in Tuesday night’s bracket reveal, even though everyone on that list won last weekend.

Advertisement

No. 8 Indiana and No. 9 Tennessee flip-flopped — a result that would give the Hoosiers home-field advantage in a projected first-round playoff game between the teams.

Hunter Yurachek, the chair of the selection committee, explained it by saying the Hoosiers’ 451 yards of offense against No. 18 USC made an impression.

“That’s the thing that’s been missing from Indiana,” he said.

Also, Texas moved to No. 5 on the strength of a win at LSU and it came at the expense of Notre Dame, which moved down to No. 6.

Advertisement

Undefeated Utah was second, followed by Alabama (8-2), with UCLA (10-0) rounding out the coveted top four, all of which would receive first-round byes in the playoff.

Boise State (9-1) was ranked 17th and would get the 12th playoff spot as the Group of Six representative.

There are three more rankings to go, with the bracket set on Dec. 6 after a slate of conference title games.

That could be the best opportunity for the first team out, 12th-ranked Texas Tech (9-1), to lock in its spot. The Red Raiders stayed put after a 25-point win over Oklahoma State, which was ranked 25th last week, while Wake Forest moved up after a 49-7 stomping of SMU.

The Demon Deacons sport a 52-6 average winning margin over the last six games, the likes of which the selection committee purportedly does not consider in its evaluation.

Also in the top 12 were Miami at No. 7 and BYU at No. 10, while Kentucky — the only top-12 team to lose last week — fell five spots to No. 16.

Advertisement

Ohio State (7-3) jumped six spots to No. 14 after a 28-19 win over Northwestern, sandwiching the Buckeyes between Big Ten teams Oregon (7-3) and Iowa (8-2).

Yurachek acknowledged there is “definitely separation” between the 11-12 spots and the Big Ten contenders at 13-15. Still, it’s the Buckeyes and Ducks who have the best chance because they’re still very alive to make the conference title game and earn an automatic bid, while Iowa’s chances are dwindling.