This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Michigan is a shadow of its former self.

The Wolverines (5-5, 2-5) have failed to live up to their yearly playoff expectations, with the squad on track for its worst season since 2014.

But fans in the “Big House” care naught for their team’s record, and neither does coach Bob Chesney as his No. 4-ranked Bruins prepare for a potential crowd of more than 100,000 fans that will try to power the Wolverines to a season-altering victory Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

“They understand the importance of this game. I told them at the beginning of the week, ‘Anybody can do it for 10 weeks, can you do it for 11, 12, whatever else that might come after that?’” Chesney said. “I thought they attacked it well and understood the opponent that we’re about to play. Understood just how good they are in that place. That’s not an easy place to play.”

Advertisement

Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy highlighted that when facing a defense that ranks top 25 in the nation in rushing defense, scoring defense and total defense, in an adversarial environment his unit needs to focus on turning one- and two-yard gains into three- to four-yard plays.

Kennedy is ready for a battle of attrition against a defense that held Indiana to six points in regulation. He also added that the Bruins offense cannot force home run plays against a defense that thrives on winning the turnover battle.

“It’s going to be one of those dogfight type of games, and we have to be elite in the operation,” Kennedy said. “You have to make sure you’re handling the noise. You have to make sure you’re handling the cadence. You have to make sure that you’re handling all the things before the ball is even snapped. We can’t be seeking explosives. The explosives will come. We got to be OK with grinding it out.”

Advertisement

The Bruins struggled to grind out yards on the ground in a slogfest against Illinois last Friday night, running for 3.2 yards per carry in 34 carries. After running for 200-plus yards in four consecutive games to start the season, the UCLA offense has hit the mark just once since then.

While the ground game’s relative decline can be attributed to numerous injuries to the starting offensive line, opposing defenses have also started to stack the box after Ty Dieffenbach replaced Nico Iamaleava as the starting signal caller.

But Dieffenbach and his newly ignited connection with wide receiver Aidan Mizell might force defenses to respect both players’ ability. The pair, which cultivated a connection in the preseason when both players were working with the second unit, have combined for eight receptions, 326 yards and three touchdowns the last two weeks.

“Ty throws such a good deep ball; he has a lot of control on throws down the field,” Kennedy said. “It’s one thing to have someone really fast, but it’s another thing to have that type of player and then also be able to get him the football. He’s being hit in stride too. He’s not breaking stride, which is huge for someone that fast that can have ... yards after the catch.”

Mizell might find his match, though, in Michigan’s Chris Bracy. Kennedy underscored the free safety’s ability to dominate all facets of the defense Wednesday, noting that the defensive back flies all over the field. Bracy has tallied 48 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception this season.

On the other side of the field, defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler’s secondary is making waves as one of the most productive in college football, leading the nation in interceptions and ranking top 10 in fumbles, recoveries, scoring defense and total defense.

Advertisement

Hitschler’s “Bruin Bullies” will face either Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr under center, after Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham said there would be an open quarterback competition ahead of Saturday’s affair.

Underwood provides Michigan with rushing upside, but Carr gives Whittingham’s offense a more polished passer. Both quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season.

Regardless of who starts, Michigan will be without top pass catcher JJ Buchanan after the sophomore wide receiver went down with a potential season-ending shoulder injury against Oregon on Saturday. Buchanan has 646 receiving yards and five of the Wolverines’ seven receiving touchdowns this season.

Whittingham will need other pass catchers to step up in Buchanan’s absence, presenting a tall task against a stifling air defense that is anchored by Scooter Jackson. The cornerback picked off two passes by Illinois quarterback Katin Houser last week — and has four takeaways across the last three games — earning him Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week honors.

“He’s just around the ball. He feels it. He sees it,” Chesney said. “His knowledge of this defense and his responsibility within a defense, and then where he could do a little more — he does a really good job of that. He’s not a kid that’s just only worried about his responsibility. … He does a great job on a day-to-day basis of studying his opponent, studying his responsibility, and then he had a chance to give a little more, and he did just that.”

With a win, Chesney can not only clinch a Big Ten title game appearance but will set the school record for most wins in a season.

Advertisement

“You might think I’m kidding, but there was never a limit that had to be put on this. I didn’t want them to consider that,” Chesney said. “I wanted them to attack each day as hard as they possibly can. … Whatever yesterday was was not enough, and they have to be able to take a step forward and continue to be better today than they were yesterday.”