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Troy Aikman witnessed excellence from afar, long before he even met future UCLA coach Bob Chesney. Aikman told his Bruins buddies about it, too.

“I saw some of the clips of him coaching, and I was telling people then,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said. “I said, `I’m telling you, this guy can do it.’ You can just tell if a guy has it.”

The fourth-ranked Bruins, who play at Michigan on Saturday, are 10-0 for the first time since 1998 and have tied the school record for victories in a season. Chesney has rock-star charisma to go along with his football acumen, more than confirming Aikman’s original observations.

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“It’s surpassed anyone’s wildest imaginations,” Aikman said. “He’s been phenomenal.”

Westwood has gone from an annual afterthought to a supercharged hub of college football.

“We never thought it could come to this stage where we’re vying for a national championship at UCLA,” said Mike Sherrard, who went from a walk-on receiver to a first-round draft pick. “Even the first game, I’m like, man, this looks like a real team.”

The Times spoke this week to several prominent UCLA football alumni about their restored pride in the program and the excitement surrounding Chesney, who in one season has turned a 3-9 team into a national contender.

“I don’t say amazing, because I don’t feel amazed by what he’s done after having spent time with him, watching him coach, and listening to the people around him talk about him,” said Cade McNown, quarterback of the UCLA teams that won 20 consecutive games during the 1997 and ‘98 seasons. “This is kind of what you would anticipate. I just think this is the kind of guy he is.

“He’s on brand.”

Chesney, 49, built winners at Division III Salve Regina, Division II Assumption and FCS Holy Cross before succeeding Curt Cignetti at James Madison, which he took to the College Football Playoff last season. UCLA hired him in December.

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Former Bruins quarterback David Norrie, who spent 25 seasons calling college football games on TV, likens what Chesney is doing at UCLA to the turnarounds orchestrated by Gary Barnett at Northwestern, Bill Snyder at Kansas State and Cignetti at Indiana.

“The elephant in the room, really, has been the fact that UCLA hasn’t been to a major bowl game in 28 years,” Norrie said. “It’s a staggering statistic when you’re talking about what UCLA football could be.”

Though he loves his alma mater, Norrie has taken pains to play it down the middle with his opinions and observations as an analyst. It’s important to him to be impartial. Still, for years, he’s fielded questions — good and bad — about how the UCLA football program is faring.

Now, he has an answer, and it comes in the form of a rhetorical question.

“Do you think coaching matters?” he said. “If you put it in the right context, it means everything.”

Coaching doesn’t always mean saying the right thing. Sometimes it means saying the hard thing. That’s one of the elements of Chesney that impresses former UCLA running back Maurice Jones-Drew.

UCLA’s Maurice Jones-Drew returns a punt for a touchdown against Stanford during a 2004 game at the Rose Bowl. (Harry How / Getty Images)

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“What I love about his message is it’s very direct,” said Jones-Drew, who had a decorated NFL career after rising to prominence at UCLA. “It’s not a lot of beating around the bush. It’s not a lot of rah-rah. He’s matter of fact about his message, and he harps on all the little things. He doesn’t let things slide.”

Before his son, Maurice Jones-Drew II, committed to UCLA in May, Jones-Drew sat in on a spring meeting in which Chesney said there are three kinds of teams: those that lose, those that compete and those that win. He then pointed to three specific examples of those on his own roster.

“He’s not afraid to hurt feelings and tell the truth about what he sees,” Jones-Drew said.

In college, Jones-Drew was listed at 5 feet, 8 inches and 205 pounds. Wayne Knight, the Bruins’ current running back, is listed at 5-7 and 195.

At UCLA, Jones-Drew set school records for career and single-season all-purpose yards, touchdowns in a game, single-game rushing yards and single-season punt returns for touchdowns.

Knight, in his first season at UCLA after transferring from James Madison, could put some of those in peril.

“Am I sad? You’re damn right I’m sad,” Jones-Drew said with a laugh. “I don’t want my records broken. But if they’re gonna be broken, I’d rather they’re broken by a guy that looks like me than a bigger guy.”

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Meanwhile, he sees the change to Chesney opening the recruiting floodgates.

“You win, and then all of a sudden everybody wants to come,” Jones-Drew said.

Aikman, for one, plans to make the pilgrimage. He’ll work the “Monday Night Football” game when Cincinnati plays at Washington, then travel across the country to watch UCLA play USC at the Rose Bowl, then fly back to the East Coast for Carolina at Tampa Bay the following Monday.

“This is as excited as anyone’s been in a long, long time,” Aikman said.

Rick Neuheisel, who quarterbacked UCLA to a Rose Bowl win and later coached the Bruins, praised the hire and now has questions for the decision-makers at the top.

“What are you going to do about Bob Chesney being this good?” he said. “Are you going to pat yourselves on the back for the genius hire and wait for somebody to go get him?”

He knows those suitors will come. He said that will require a lot more commitment to the football program than UCLA has shown over the years. The school needs to lock him down with a long-term deal, while creating a way for him to build a staff that can afford to live and support their families in an ultra-expensive Southern California market.

“If you’re not a football program,” he said, “somebody who really is a football program is going to come tell this guy, `We’ll give you what you need.’”

Neuheisel sees a cinematic quality to the story. A first-year coach with leading-man looks, an unblemished record, and a backup quarterback who came off the bench to replace the injured starter.

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“That’s Hollywood, and you’ve got a Hollywood story,” Neuheisel said. “Now, are you going to have a Hollywood finish to it? That’s the question.”