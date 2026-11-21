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History will have to wait for UCLA.

On the precipice of a program-record 11 wins and a spot in the Big Ten championship game, the Bruins lost 18-16 to Michigan in triple overtime on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff is still in reach for UCLA, but its cushion has likely evaporated with the loss and one win over a ranked team so far this season. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s status is also in question after he exited on a stretcher early in overtime after being tackled past the line of scrimmage.

After UCLA and Michigan traded field goals in the first two series of overtime, backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava did little with a two-point conversion attempt before Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood found tight end Jalen Hoffman for the winning score. Fans stormed the field following the struggling Wolverines’ sixth victory of the season.

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Michigan’s defense stifled No. 4 UCLA. It held the Bruins to 296 total yards, as Dieffenbach threw for 188 yards and turned the ball over three times.

UCLA’s rushing attack, ranked among the top 20 in the country, produced little momentum against the Wolverines’ defense. Wayne Knight ran for just 30 yards in 11 attempts, and Jaivian Thomas had 30 yards in five carries.

Late in the third quarter, Dieffenbach fumbled while attempting a throw, and Michigan recovered the ball at UCLA’s 19-yard line. On the ensuing series, Underwood — starting at quarterback for the first time in more than a month after being benched — found tight end Mason Bonner on a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Wolverines up 10-3.

UCLA safety Tao Johnson, top, and UCLA defensive back Scooter Jackson, right, break up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Deakon Tonielli in the first half. (Lon Horwedel / Associated Press)

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The game went to overtime after UCLA scored in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Michigan transfer receiver Semaj Morgan caught a pass on fourth and six to keep the Bruins’ drive alive before Knight willed his way to a first down on third and nine. Running back Anthony Woods then took a direct snap and lofted a jump pass to tight end Brayden Loftin for a touchdown. Mateen Bhaghani hit the extra point to tie the score with 10 seconds remaining.

Although UCLA was poised and efficient on its final drive of regulation, it struggled throughout most of the game.

In the second quarter, Dieffenbach underthrew a pass intended for Landon Ellis deep in the red zone, and Michigan’s Chris Bracy intercepted it.

Michigan tight end Zack Marshall celebrates after a Wolverines field goal in the first half. (Lon Horwedel / Associated Press)

In the third quarter, with the score tied 3-3, the Bruins unleashed a fake punt on fourth and seven deep in their territory, and Anthony Sacca ran up the middle for 27 yards. But just a few plays later, they faced a fourth and two and couldn’t convert on a Dieffenbach keeper.

The Bruins’ only other regulation points came via a field goal by Mateen Bhaghani just before halftime, set up by defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira’s forced fumble to win the ball back.

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Next week’s rivalry contest against No. 18 USC will be all the more critical, as the Trojans try to spoil the Bruins’ College Football Playoff dreams.

And the first 11-win season in program history will again be on the line.