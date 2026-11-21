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Reality smacked.

Perfection shattered.

Midnight struck.

On a nightmare afternoon at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, UCLA saw its magic touch go poof against a mediocre Michigan team that made the previously unbeaten Bruins disappear into a cloud of pain and regret.

After UCLA had dramatically tied the score with 10 seconds remaining, Michigan sent Bruin quarterback Ty Dieffenbach off on a stretcher and then knocked the Bruins into playoff limbo with an 18-16 triple-overtime win.

A game that began with one of many bad Dieffenbach passes ended with the Wolverines fans rushing the field to celebrate their sixth win and UCLA’s first loss.

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The Bruins wandered off dazed and confused, and who can blame them? Arguably the most delightful UCLA football season in school history had ended in arguably one of its most damaging defeats.

They were one of only two unbeaten FBS teams. They are now 10-1.

They had a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Now they’re not so sure.

They were headed straight for not only a berth in the 12-game CFP, but a first-round bye. Now they’ll probably need to beat USC next Saturday just to make the tournament.

They were one win from setting the school record for victories. Now they can only worry about survival.

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Without their quarterback, nothing is guaranteed, and his injury led directly to the loss.

In the first overtime, Dieffenbach was crushed on a first-down run and carted off the field. Madden Iamaleava, the third-stringer and brother of injured starter Nico, could do nothing and the Bruins settled for a field goal.

Michigan took over and countered with a field goal, sending the game to a second overtime.

In that second overtime, the Bruins’ defense tightened but Michigan managed a 52-yard field goal by Jacob Baggett. The Bruins countered with a 38-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani to send it to a third overtime.

Forced to go for two-point conversions, Iamaleava was harassed into throwing a hopeless pass for the Bruins, setting up Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood’s three-yard pass to Jalen Hoffman for the victory.

Not that UCLA deserved to win. They gained only 296 yards, Dieffenbach committed three turnovers, and they couldn’t stop a clearly outmanned Michigan team when it counted.

Michigan had broken a dull 3-3 tie early in the fourth quarter after recovering Dieffenbach’s second fumble deep in Bruins territory.

They scored five plays later on a six-yard pass from Underwood to a leaping Mason Bonner, who outdueled Cole Martin for the ball and landed in the end zone.

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UCLA tied the score with a 15-play, 77-yard drive in the closing moments. The drive featured a fourth-down nine-yard pass from Dieffenbach to Semaj Morgan, a two-tackle-breaking 15-yard pass-and-catch by Wayne Knight and a leaping 22-yard catch by Leland Smith.

It was highlight after highlight, it made up for the previous three hours of nothing, and it ended on third and goal from the one-yard line with 10 seconds remaining with a dazzling jump pass from running back Anthony Woods to Brayden Loftin.

This was more UCLA magic, right? And don’t blame UCLA coach Bob Chesney for not going for a two-point conversion to win the game. The Michigan offense had been so bad, there was no way they could outscore UCLA in the extra periods, right?

Then Dieffenbach was pummeled and the rest is more sordid UCLA football history.

UCLA was so desperate late in the third quarter, Chesney dialed up a fake punt deep in their territory. The ball was snapped to linebacker Anthony Sacca and the Wolverines were completely fooled, Sacca rumbling down the middle for 27 yards.

The Bruins had all the momentum, right? Not for long. A bad Dieffenbach pass and a Knight stuff followed by an ill-advised Dieffenbach sneak on fourth down stalled the drive at Michigan’s 37-yard line. The Bruins should have attempted a 52-yard field goal — Bhaghani has kicked a 57-yarder in his career — but Chesney obviously trusted his offense.

On this day, that was only one of many mistakes.