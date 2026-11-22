KK Bransford, center, is all smiles after UCLA defeated Tennessee on Sunday.

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KK Bransford scored 25 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 90-80 victory over Tennessee on Sunday night.

The Bruins (6-0) got help from Elina Aarnisalo with 22 points, Donovyn Hunter had 12 and Timea Gardiner scored 11 off the bench.

The Lady Vols (6-1) were led by Kaylene Smikle with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Fatmata Janneh scored 12 and Jada Eads had 10.

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UCLA established itself as a dominant force inside. The Bruins were effective on the boards with a 45-33 edge. Sienna Betts led the way with 12.

Tennessee dared the defending national champs to keep up with their up-tempo pace throughout. UCLA’s advantage of 40-32 points in the paint had a lot to do with the outcome.

Bransford had 17 points at halftime as UCLA had a 48-41 lead. Smikle had 12 points to lead Tennessee, which actually outscored the Bruins, 21-18, in the second quarter. The big difference for UCLA was its command of the boards, 27-13. Sienna Betts led the way with six rebounds.

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After testing her new roster and revitalized offense on six mid-majors, this was Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell’s unveiling against a quality opponent. The Lady Vols lost their entire roster after last season. It was rebuilt to fit Caldwell’s favorite attack — up-tempo, many substitutions, general chaos.

UCLA, though, knows a little bit about makeovers. Coming off the national championship, the Bruins lost six players to the WNBA. Those six accounted for 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of last year’s production.

Out of the 200 minutes the Bruins had played this season heading into the Tennessee game, they trailed for only 44 seconds.

