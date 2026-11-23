UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach raises a fist to the crowd as he’s carted off the field during a game at Michigan on Saturday.

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UCLA starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach could play against USC on Saturday and is likely to be able to play in the College Football Playoff if the Bruins reach it, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Times.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the development. UCLA coach Bob Chesney is scheduled to address the media this afternoon.

Dieffenbach was carted off the field Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor after going down with a hip injury on the first play of overtime against Michigan after getting tackled on a quarterback run.

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Third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of former starter Nico Iamaleava, replaced Dieffenbach after the injury and struggled to produce, throwing one incomplete pass and running twice for -1 yards. Michigan went on to defeat No. 4 UCLA in triple overtime 18-16 after a walk-off two-point conversion via a pass from quarterback Bryce Underwood to tight end Jalen Hoffman.

A UCLA victory Saturday would clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and likely an appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

With a loss to USC, the Bruins could miss out on both the title game and playoff after starting the season 10-0.

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Check back soon for updates on this developing story.