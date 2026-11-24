This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

UCLA plummeted five spots to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, suggesting the Bruins need to beat USC on Saturday to be assured a spot in the 12-team playoff.

The Bruins’ (10-1) fell to Michigan in triple overtime after losing starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to a hip injury the first drive in overtime.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney said Monday the injury was less catastrophic than initially feared and Dieffenbach would be able to play if the Bruins reached the playoff. Chesney also said it was possible that Dieffenbach could play against the Trojans. The quarterback tossed the ball at practice Tuesday as he continues to receive treatment on his injured hip.

Advertisement

UCLA is hoping to avoid the penalty Florida State faced in 2023 after losing its starting quarterback to injury cost the Seminoles a spot in what was then a four-team playoff field. The playoff field will consist of 12 teams this season before expanding to 24 next year.

USC (8-3), meanwhile, moved from No. 18 to No. 15 following the Trojans’ win over Maryland last Saturday.

UCLA, which was one of two undefeated teams in the country before losing to the Wolverines, has faced questions about its schedule strength and the quality of its wins. The Bruins’ difficulty moving the football before Dieffenbach’s injury likely was a factor in its five-spot drop.

Advertisement

Georgia remained atop the poll, followed by Utah, Texas and Notre Dame. The top four teams receive a bye and teams five through eight host opening-round games on campus.

No Group of Six team was included in the top 25 rankings following Boise State’s (9-2) loss to San Diego State, but the committee listed the Broncos as the top non-Power Four team. A Group of Six team will earn a playoff invitation, regardless of whether the team is in the selection committee’s final top 25.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released every Tuesday until the final rankings and 12-team playoff bracket are revealed on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. PST. The selection committee voting on the rankings includes six current athletic directors, four former head coaches, two former All-American football players and one former sportswriter.

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Texas

4. Notre Dame

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Miami

8. Wake Forest

9. UCLA

10. BYU

11. Texas Tech

12. Oregon

13. Iowa

14. Indiana

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Oklahoma

18. Houston

19. Louisville

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. Ole Miss

23. Missouri

24. Washington

25. Nebraska