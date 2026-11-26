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Aiden Gobaira and Darold DeNgohe don’t appear to have a lot in common other than their roles on UCLA’s defensive line.

But one trait that links, or rather inspires, the duo is their strongest anchors — single mothers who gave everything to help their sons pursue a dream of playing a sport the moms originally hated, but grew to fall in love with.

Williamina Lebaga moved from Cameroon to the United States in 2010 when she won the U.S. Diversity Immigrant Visa Lottery, giving her a green card and the ability to become a permanent citizen in five years’ time.

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She left 6-year-old Darold in Africa with her mother and traveled back every December for a month to see her only child, each time telling him that he would join her in the U.S. one day.

“Every day I would cry, and I would call back home, and I would tell my mom I’m coming back. And she said, ‘Just hang in there. I’m with your son,’” Williamina said. “That was the longest Darold and I had separated from each other. And when I got him, I promised him I would never let him leave my side.”

Two years after first coming to the U.S., Williamina was finally able to bring her son with her to Philadelphia, where Darold learned to play football in the street, hitting cars and sometimes injuring other kids, prompting Williamina to forbid him from playing the sport.

Aiden Gobaira, right, poses for a photo with his mother, Dinga Gobaira, after a James Madison game. Aidan was among the players who followed coach Bob Chesney from JMU to UCLA. (Courtesy of Dinga Gobaira)

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Dinga Gobaira, like Williamina, was apprehensive of her son playing football because she was unfamiliar with the sport and feared injuries. After Aiden took up baseball, soccer and taekwondo, he excelled in lacrosse but discovered he loved football.

“I knew though that from the moment he was born, that I was going to put him in sports the moment he was potty trained and able to follow directions,” Dinga said. “When he was 8, I put him in the Chantilly Youth Organization for football and that’s where we met our football family, the people in his life who, if it wasn’t for them, Aiden wouldn’t be where he is today.”

Coaches like Ken Tully helped guide Aiden through youth football, while family friends helped convince Williamina to let Darold register for his football team, the Little Quakers.

“I thought it was something free. So, when Darold came one day and said, ‘Mom, my coach said you haven’t paid my registration,’ I said, ‘Darold, I didn’t plan for this one. I thought this was free. I don’t have money for this, you are going to stay home,’” Williamina said. “He was not happy. He said, ‘Mom, just try. You told me you would support me.’ So I had to go look for another job to make sure I support this dream of Darold’s that I didn’t really like.”

UCLA defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe yells as he runs onto the Big House field with his teammates Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Lon Horwedel / Associated Press)

Darold was passionate about football and developed into a strong college prospect.

Near the end of his recruiting process, Williamina had reached her wits end and needed her son to make a final decision, but one school made a late entrance.

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“We had gone to Northwestern, and I was thinking this is it,” Williamina said. “And I was sitting one day, and Darold told me, ‘Mom, there’s one last school we have to go to, JMU.’ And I said, ‘Darold, why are you coming up with this one now? I’m not going there. We’ve already made all these tours, and you keep promising me you will make up your mind.’”

She refused to go and a family friend took him on the visit and he signed on to play for coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison.

Aiden’s college recruiting process made Dinga anxious because it meant separating a duo who formed a tight bond since Aiden was born. He received his first offer from Virginia Tech during his high school sophomore year.

As Aiden started to climb the national recruiting ranks, the defensive lineman knew he had to make a tough decision — one he knew his mother was not going to like.

UCLA defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira sacks Illinois quarterback Katin Houser in the end zone for a safety at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 13. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

“He sat me down when he was a sophomore because he told me he was not doing lacrosse anymore and said ‘I’m going to dedicate myself to football.’ I said ‘No, I don’t want you to get hurt. I don’t want to hear it,’” Dinga said. “He told me, ‘Football is my family. Football is going to get me a scholarship to go to college. Football is where it is so that we can have a good life, and so I can play football, and so I can take care of you.’”

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When Aiden and Darold started their college careers, their mothers were cheering them on every step of the way. They needed their champions when adversity hit.

After Aiden’s freshman year at Notre Dame, he suffered a severe right knee injury during preseason camp and missed all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. After a successful surgery and months of recovery, the Irish medically retired Aiden and encouraged him to enter the transfer portal if he hoped to continue his career.

Dinga gave her son two options — come back home and finish up college somewhere local or stay in South Bend as a student.

“I was so relieved and he was very adamant about his choice — that he wanted to finish and have his degree from Notre Dame,” Dinga said. “He threw himself into academics and graduated in 2025, an entire year earlier than he was technically supposed to. It was the best decision he ever made.”

UCLA defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe (92) tackles Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas (12) on Oct. 10 in Eugene, Ore. (Lydia Ely / Associated Press)

On the East Coast, Darold was also struggling at Rutgers, transferring there after two years at James Madison amid a coaching change.

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Persistent injuries prevented Darold from consistently seeing the field with the Scarlet Knights, playing in just four games in his lone season at Rutgers. One day, the physical and emotional pain reached a peak, prompting him to seek guidance from his mother.

“It was like 6 o’clock in the morning, and he texted me and said, ‘Mom, this is not my life. I can’t keep doing this. I’m hurt, and nobody cares about me. All they want me to do is just give me needles and keep sending me in there,’” Williamina said. “And I texted him back, and I said, ‘Darold do you have a plan?’ He said, ‘Mom, I don’t have a plan. That’s why I’m coming to you.’”

They developed a plan that changed his life.

Aiden and Darold found solace and stability when they joined coach Bob Chesney, with Aiden joining the James Madison football team in 2025 after earning his Notre Dame degree and following Chesney to UCLA in 2026.

Darold left Rutgers and rejoined Chesney in Westwood after spending they had spent the 2024 season together at JMU.

UCLA defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira, left, celebrates with Donavyn Pellot (0) after sacking Illinois quarterback Katin Houser for a safety at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 13. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Aiden and Darold have thrived at UCLA, combining for 46 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. They help power a defense that is among the best in the nation and will play a critical role in the No. 9 Bruins’ big rivalry showdown with No. 15 USC Saturday at the Rose Bowl. With a win, UCLA would earn its first bid in the Big Ten championship and likely clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. A loss would almost certainly take both options off the table.

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Aiden and Darold say their mothers’ dedication and sacrifices helped them realize their dreams.

“My mom worked two to three jobs, doing everything she can to make sure I had a better life and give me all of the opportunities I have had, helped me realize I had to keep fighting,” Darold said. “If she can wake up every morning and not complain and make sure I’m good, I don’t know why I can’t. It is something I’m very grateful for, being able to see a hardworking woman makes me want to work hard myself because the example has been set for me.”

Despite everything Dinga and Williamina have already given, they both said they were just doing what any other parent would have done.

“I’m the most proud mom on Earth. I tell him every day, I thank him every day for not disappointing me,” Williamina said. “When he was young, I told him, ‘Darold, remember where we are coming from and where we are going to. Our address is not the same as every other person’s address. We have a dream, we have a goal, we have to stay focused.’

“He made me understand that all the advice I’ve been giving him did not go in vain.”