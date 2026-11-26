UCLA center Filip Jovic drives to the basket under pressure from Saint Mary’s Salih Altuntas on Thursday in San Diego.

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No. 6 UCLA could not escape Saint Mary’s torrential storm, with Gaels splashing shots at a rapid rate during a Thanksgiving showdown in San Diego.

Saint Mary’s hit 10 first-half three pointers, creating a deficit UCLA could not overcome during an 85-70 loss Thursday afternoon at the Jenny Craig Pavilion to open the Rady Children’s Invitational. It was the Bruins’ first loss of the season.

UCLA led for just 23 seconds of the first half, unable to slow Saint Mary’s offensive momentum. The Gaels’ uptempo, pass-heavy offense consistently created open looks and had the Bruins’ usually stifling defense searching for answers.

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Generating open looks off the dribble penetration and extra passes swung around the perimeter, Saint Mary’s finished the game shooting 15 for 28 from three-point range, accounting for 52.9% of their offensive output.

Coach Mick Cronin and frustrated UCLA players watch during a loss to Saint Mary’s. (Denis Poroy / Associated Press)

Leading the Gaels’ charge was guard Jeremy Dent-Smith and guard/forward Mantas Juzenas, who combined for 39 points and 12 rebounds on 45% shooting from deep.

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After the intermission, six straight Gaels points, courtesy of two putback slams and one fast-break layup, made it seem like Saint Mary’s had broken the game wide open, leading by 16 with 17:41 remaining.

UCLA sophomore guard Jaylen Petty countered by scoring six consecutive points, breathing life into the Bruins. UCLA cut the lead to nine, relying on Petty and forward Xavier Booker. The duo combined for 29 points and 15 rebounds overall.

But when it rains, it pours.

Saint Mary’s hot shooting from deep continued, with the Gaels hitting five second-half threes. Every time the Bruins made a dent in the lead and shifted momentum, Saint Mary’s responded. Five Gaels reached double-digit scoring.

UCLA guard Trent Perry shoots over Saint Mary’s forward Vangelis Zougris. (Denis Poroy / Associated Press)

Despite losing the rebounding battle by 12, Saint Mary’s defeated the Bruins in all of the intangible categories, seeming to play stronger, faster and with more of an edge.

The Bruins also suffered from a lack of offensive production and defensive tenacity from its most important players.

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Trent Perry and Nikola Kusturica, the Bruins’ top scorers this season, were limited to a combined 14 points on five-for-20 shooting. Perry struggled to get anything going, earning more fouls than made shots. And Kusturica, 17, finally looked human against Saint Mary’s, scoring 10 points but going three for nine from the field.

Four days after Filip Jovic made his debut, scoring 17 points on seven-for-eight shooting, the sophomore forward/center went silent against a formidable Gaels frontcourt, scoring four points and playing just 10 minutes.

Defensively, UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s team logged just six steals.

UCLA will play Georgetown next as the Rady Children’s Invitational continues Friday morning. The Hoyas fell 92-83 to the No. 7 Texas Longhorns on Thursday morning.