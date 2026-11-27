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New day. New team.

Less than 24 hours after coach Mick Cronin criticized his team’s defensive effort, No. 6 UCLA answered the call, defeating Georgetown 75-63 Friday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion on Day 2 of the Rady Children’s Invitational. The Bruins held the Hoyas to 35% shooting from the field and tied a season-high seven blocks.

UCLA led for just 23 seconds against Saint Mary’s, but the Bruins never trailed against Georgetown thanks in large part to its defensive fortitude, forcing the Hoyas to take contested and low-percentage looks.

Center Vince Iwuchukwu and guard Jaland Lowe — the Hoyas’ top scorers who entered the game averaging 20.3 and 17 points, respectively — were held to a combined 13 points and a 17% clip from the field.

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UCLA guard Azavier Robinson shoots the ball during a win over Georgetown at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on Friday. (Denis Poroy / Associated Press)

Cronin challenged his veteran players after the Saint Mary’s loss, but sophomore guard Azavier Robinson took the Georgetown game by the reins. Robinson made his impact felt the most defensively, disrupting Georgetown’s inbound and outlet passes, injecting energy and intensity the Bruins lacked against Saint Mary’s.

Robinson’s tenacious defense fueled his offense, helping him tally 23 points on eight-for-13 shooting from the field.

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The guard finished with a career-high in points and led all Bruins in scoring. Robinson’s contributions were valuable with junior guard and UCLA top scoring threat Trent Perry in foul trouble for the majority of the contest. Perry scored just eight points Friday, finishing the invitational with a combined 12 points on four-for-17 shooting from the field.

Xavier Booker struggled to match the offensive production he delivered against Saint Mary’s, but he lived up to his promise to play better defense and tied a career high with five blocks to go with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UCLA will open Big Ten play Tuesday against Oregon at Pauley Pavilion. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will air on FS1.