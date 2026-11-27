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It all comes down to Saturday.

One game dictates the rest of the season. With a win over No. 15 USC at the Rose Bowl, No. 9 UCLA can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and dramatically improve its chances of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. A Bruins loss likely wipes away two historic milestones that seemed to be in reach a few weeks ago.

This season’s Battle for Los Angeles carries the most significant implications in recent memory. And supporters from both sides of the rivalry are responding accordingly, as coach Bob Chesney said Monday night that 75,000-80,000 tickets had been sold, beating the previous UCLA home game attendance season-high of 45,800 against Illinois.

“It’s extremely important to the city,” Chesney said. “It’s extremely important to our alums. It’s extremely important to anybody that’s ever put on the uniform. You had a choice to make growing up in this town, you had to choose which side you were going to be on. We understand that this isn’t something that we’re glossing over and saying we’re handling one play at a time.”

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UCLA coach Bob Chesney celebrates with running back Anthony Woods after the Bruins scored against Michigan State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 24. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The biggest question entering the matchup is whether UCLA starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach will be able to play after suffering a hip injury during a triple overtime loss at Michigan.

Dieffenbach was listed as questionable on UCLA’s Big Ten availability reports.

“He’s doing a great job and he’s throwing the ball around too and making sure he’s getting some reps in there, and ultimately, he’s a guy that’s going to keep giving,” Chesney said of Dieffenbach. “That’s what he’s always done the whole time he’s been here is find a way to keep making this team better and making sure he’s adding value, and that’s 100% what he’s doing.”

If Dieffenbach is not ready to go Saturday, Chesney said backup Madden Iamaleava will lead the Bruins’ offense, with sophomore Colton Gumino and freshman DJ Bordeaux next in line.

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Iamaleava has thrown just nine passes this season, while Gumino and Bordeaux have yet to see the field.

UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy said Iamaleava spent three hours studying film Monday and quickly showed a command of the Bruins’ base concepts. Coaches have insisted he’s capable of leading the offense despite a poor performance in overtime against Michigan after Dieffenbach was carted off the field.

“Whoever it is, you have to have command,” Kennedy said. “In these types of games, we have to limit turnovers and execute, taking what the defense gives you. We don’t have to be aggressive all the time, and it’s just slowly about right completions.”

Kennedy took responsibility for the Bruins’ struggles against Michigan before and after Dieffenbach’s injury, noting the Wolverines focused on shutting down the run game and pressured quarterbacks to make tough decisions that led to mistakes. He said the team learned a lot from the loss and will grow from it.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach gets tackled for a loss by Michigan’s Jonah Lea’ea and Tariq Boney on Nov. 21 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Lon Horwedel / Associated Press)

On Saturday, the Bruins will need to keep working to restore a strong rushing attack regardless of who starts at quarterback.

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UCLA’s pass catchers will also have to bounce back from the Michigan loss after multiple drops stalled drives and thwarted offensive momentum against the Wolverines.

“There were some drops in the game, but no one tries to drop the football,” Kennedy said. “It’s now the focus. If you can be really focused and intentional about the lead up and putting a lot of strain into it. … It’s really about a mindset and making sure you’re not thinking about the actual ball being thrown. It’s focusing on the process until that point.”

USC ranks No. 12 nationally in passing offense and leads the Big Ten in passing yards and touchdowns.

Sports NFL scouts grade USC, UCLA players entering high-stakes rivalry showdown NFL scouts generally suggest USC boasts more talent while UCLA features stronger coaching ahead of their rivalry game on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has led the USC offense for more than two seasons, has thrown for 3,072 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

“He’s seen every defense you could throw at him,” UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said. “He’s played in every environment that you could imagine. He’s a capable quarterback of making any throw. He’s got dangerous feet when he wants to use them. He knows the offense like the back of his hand.”

Maiava’s favorite targets are freshman receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman, who have shown their big-play potential. Mosley and Bowman have combined for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air so far this season, and could pose a major problem for Hitschler’s secondary.

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“You have to make sure that you understand where they are at all times and they do a really good job in the run game,” Chesney said. “And for a freshman, Bowman’s really physical as well. They just don’t look like freshmen. … So we just got to be hyper aware of where [Mosley] is at. We got to be hyper aware of where Bowman’s at.”

UCLA will counter that potent offense with a formidable defense that has played a key role in the Bruins reaching 10 wins.

The “Bruin Bullies” not only need to contain the Trojans’ explosive offense, they need to create turnovers and positive field position for a UCLA offense that could struggle.

UCLA defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira sacks Illinois quarterback Katin Houser in the end zone for a safety at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 13. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Hitschler said his players are ready to send a message.

“There’s a lot of kids on this defense that have been told they weren’t good enough to win a championship by a number of different places, and they’re ready to prove it, but at the same time, they’re not satisfied,” he said. “There’s a lot of life-altering moments and these guys have had a lot of adversity that have put them in these situations, and they want to prove that they’re champions.”

Chesney has brought an array of guest speakers to practice all week, including Dodgers manager and UCLA alum Dave Roberts, to prepare his players to meet the moment. But he never wants the Bruins to lose sight of how far they’ve come.

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“This is a great opportunity,” Chesney said. “If we said, ‘Hey, we’re 10-1, playing in this rivalry game with a shot at the Big Ten title,’ I think everybody would have signed up for that back in August.”