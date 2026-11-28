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The Chesney Train derailed.

In a must-win game, No. 9 UCLA squandered its best opportunity at making the Big Ten championship game and College Football Playoff, getting walloped 45-10 by crosstown rival No. 15 USC Saturday afternoon in front of a near-sellout crowd at the Rose Bowl.

“I talked to [athletic director] Tim Harris after the game, and he said you picked a bad day to have a bad day, and we definitely had a bad day,” UCLA coach Bob Chesney said. “A lot of things that were uncharacteristic. It needed to be our absolute best. We understood that it needed to be an uncommon effort, and we needed to make some tough plays and we didn’t do any of that.”

After starting the season 10-0 and claiming the No. 4 slot in the CFP rankings, the Bruins have lost two straight and must wait to learn their postseason fate with the wrong kind of momentum.

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“I do know our future at this moment is no longer in our hands, but I know that if we are given the opportunity, I know what these guys will do, and if there’s a team that could rebound from something like this, it is 100% this team,” Chesney said. “I’m excited to watch this film and learn a lot from it.”

The Battle for Los Angeles looked to be settled before the end of the second quarter. USC dominated every facet of the game, bringing the edge, tenacity and toughness one would think UCLA would have in a win-and-in affair against its biggest rival.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach dives for a ball he fumbled as USC defensive tackle Jide Abasiri grabs it at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Consequently, USC reached the end zone on each of its first four drives, taking a 14-0 lead before UCLA even earned a first down, and a 28-3 lead heading into halftime. The 14-point lead the Trojans took to start the game was the largest deficit the Bruins had faced all season.

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“It’s the first time you’re there. Did it rattle them? I don’t know if it necessarily rattled them. There were things that we had to try to tighten up, and we were not able to do that for whatever reason,” Chesney said. “... It was just a lot of unfortunate things that occurred. And again, hats off to [USC]. They played a very physical, their best brand of football up to this point, this year.”

Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler’s unit — a defense that ranked in the top 10 in scoring, rushing and total defense heading into the game — was picked apart from the beginning to the end.

USC running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan combined for 173 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.1 and 6.5 yards per carry, respectively.

“They were doing a good job of just getting double teams up and just controlling the line of scrimmage, and we have to do a better job stopping the run,” UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho said. “That’s simply how it is. When a team can run the ball, that opens up the pass, opens up the play action. Our main focus was to stop the run and we didn’t get it done today.”

Although quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for just 179 yards, the signal caller carved up UCLA’s secondary, finding open receiver after open receiver for easy first downs, continuing drives and preventing the “Bruin Bullies” from leaving the field.

UCLA’s defensive line did not help its secondary, failing to create any pressure in the pocket and allowing Maiava to sit back, be patient and allow routes to open up downfield. The Bruins finished the game without a sack and just one quarterback hit.

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“They did a really nice job of pre-snap reads and understanding the numbers game and putting the ball where we weren’t,” Chesney said. “They were not looking for the big shot, I don’t know if they took one over the top, it was really them taking what we were giving them and at the same point in time committing to the run.”

USC defensive end Luke Wafle, left, knocks the ball out of the hands of UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Bruins’ offense sputtered and failed to ignite, scoring just 10 points — matching the Bruins lowest output since last season, which also came against USC.

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach returned a week after getting carted off the field in Ann Arbor, Mich., but he struggled. Dieffenbach was responsible for five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles. Two giveaways came in the red zone and one backed up in Bruin territory.

UCLA’s three running backs could not offset Dieffenbach’s difficulty passing the ball, running for just 47 yards. The Bruins have recorded less than four yards per carry during the past three games.

“The best teams have to be able to run the ball, have to be able to stop the run, and have to win the turnover battle. We didn’t do either of those three things today,” Chesney said. “So that’s why we’re looking at the scoreboard and why it looks like it looks. Is that a matter of scheme? Is that a matter of technique? Is that a matter of personnel? Those are all things we have to evaluate.”

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UCLA’s Donavyn Pellot, left; Drew Spinogatti, middle; and Sammy Omosigho pursue USC receiver Trent Mosley at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Chesney doubled down after the game, calling Dieffenbach the best option to play against USC. The coach said he believes players should not lose their jobs because of injuries if they are medically cleared to return.

Receiver Semaj Morgan seemed to be the sole Bruin to deliver a productive day, catching nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown — career bests in both receptions and yards.

“My mindset is always just never quit. Always go as hard as possible. I just try to get my teammates on that same wavelength,” Morgan said. “A loss is going to happen, it’s the game we are in. We just got to learn how to keep going forward. And Coach Chesney does a great job of telling us how quickly we can get to the next play.”

Regardless of whether or not UCLA plays in the Big Ten title game, Chesney emphasized that he believes his team is capable of success in the College Football Playoff.

“What showed up out there today is obviously not a great sign of that,” Chesney said. “I look across the board and the teams that we played, and the way that we played, and the belief that we have, and the toughness that we’ve displayed, ultimately the adversity that we faced and overcame. Those are all things that a championship level team is built with.”