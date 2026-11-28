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Thank you, UCLA.

But finish the job next time.

Magical season, UCLA.

But did you really have to pull a turkey out of your hat?

Now you see them, now you don’t, the charmed Bruins watching their luck messily spilling out all over the Arroyo Seco on Saturday in getting hammered by USC 45-10.

The pregame earthquake and aftershocks were a precursor to the Bruins’ season moving beneath their feet. Even the absence of pregame and halftime shows by the banned USC band couldn’t silence the Trojans as they steamrolled every shred of powder blue.

After starting the season 10-0 and climbing to fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Bruins lost their second straight game as all of their promise was punctured.

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Big Ten title? They would need a postgame miracle to play for it.

CFP playoffs? Not a chance, not even with only two losses, not the way they finished.

The Bruins have swiftly and mercilessly gone from the penthouse to something adjacent to the outhouse, a postseason bowl nobody will be watching.

The Bruins have cruelly gone from a three-month stint as this city’s darlings into a long winter as just another UCLA football team.

Thanks for the wonderful memories.

A UCLA fan rests his head on a rail as the Bruins trailed rival USC by more than 20 Saturday at the Rose Bowl. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

But sadly, they finished with a game to forget.

“We definitely had a bad day. … It needed to be our absolute best. … It needed to be an uncommon effort and we needed to make some really just tough, tough plays,” said Bruins coach Bob Chesney after the loss. “And we really didn’t do any of that.”

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Start with the starting quarterback, whose identity was a mystery throughout the week.

Would it be Ty Dieffenbach, who had been so brilliant this season before being carted off the field last week at Michigan after suffering a hip injury?

Or would it be third-stringer Madden Iamaleava, the young brother of injured starter Nico Iamaleava and an untested kid who was so bad during last week’s three overtimes, some folks blamed the loss on him?

Chesney picked Dieffenbach.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach bows his head on the bench during the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to USC Saturday at the Rose Bowl. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

He picked wrong.

Dieffenbach clearly was hampered by the sore hip, running around the backfield on one leg, limping into off-target passes. It appeared painful for him to play and it was certainly awful to watch.

He threw three interceptions including one in the USC end zone. He lost two fumbles including one deep in USC territory. He missed on 17 of 35 passes, with one garbage-time touchdown and a bunch of questions.

It quickly became clear that Dieffenbach should not be in the game, as late in the second quarter, UCLA had gained all of 56 yards and already trailed 28-3. But he stayed in there and, early in the fourth quarter, when he threw his third interception, everybody’s favorite Cinderella signal-caller was booed.

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Surely Chesney could have gone to Imaleava, who has thrown only nine passes this season but who surely couldn’t have done any worse, and who at least could stand on both legs.

Even with Imaleava’s limitations, there’s no way Chesney could have looked at Dieffenbach move and throw and believe he was UCLA’s best chance. And if he was, well, that’s also on Chesney, as Imaleava should have been better prepared after spending much of the season as the backup and working last week as the practice starter.

“He comes back and feels like he can play in this game,” Chesney said of Dieffenbach. “I don’t ever believe that you should lose your spot because of an injury, especially if you’re fully healthy at this moment in time and that’s what he was.”

Chesney acknowledged that the unsettling situation at quarterback hurt his team regardless of who played.

“The uncertainty at quarterback put you in a little bit of a different spot,” Chesney said, later acknowledging, “That kind of slowed us down.”

The problems bled into the Bruins’ running game, once the nation’s best, now moving downfield with all the excitement of a plow. Teams have adjusted, and the Bruins have not adjusted back. Witness star Wayne Knight, once the Big Ten’s best, now gaining 15 yards on nine carries as his team was outgained 230-47 on the ground.

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Then there was there was the once-proud UCLA defense, rolling over against the superior USC offensive athletes, allowing Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava to go virtually untouched in missing on only six of 22 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Much to the disappointment of the Bruins fans who were part of the biggest crowd to watch UCLA in the Rose Bowl in five years — they even took off the end zone tarps! — this game was over in what seemed like minutes.

USC receiver Trent Mosley stiff-arms UCLA linebacker Jacob Reis Saturday at the Rose Bowl. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

USC took the opening kickoff and made a 71-yard statement drive, rolling over the Bruins with six completions by a relaxed Maiava, a drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Tanook Hines.

UCLA was stuffed, and the Trojans used a winding, 16-yard punt return by Trent Mosley to set themselves up for a second consecutive touchdown drive. This time the push ended in a nine-yard run through a huge hole by Waymond Jordan to eventually make the score 14-0.

UCLA finally responded after a face-mask penalty against USC’s Kennedy Urlacher propelled the Bruins to a 53-yard drive that ended in a 52-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani.

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But on the Trojans’ next drive, a 42-yard pass to a wide-open Mark Bowman set up a 19-yard untouched touchdown run by Jordan.

The UCLA defense barely had time to catch its breath when Dieffenbach had the football knocked out by Luke Wafle and recovered by Kameryn Crawford at the UCLA 21-yard line. Moments later, Bowman broke free from a jersey tug to catch a four-yard touchdown pass and made it 28-3 with a big chunk of the second quarter remaining.

At the time, the Trojans had outgained the Bruins 221-41, and the remaining two hours for the home team was a mournful march away from the bright lights and back into anonymity.

Before the game, Chesney properly noted, “If we said, ‘Hey, we’re 10-1 and playing in this rivalry game for a shot at the Big Ten title,’ I think everyone would have signed up for that back in August.”

Agreed, it was an incredible run and absolutely, many new fans would have signed up. Here’s hoping those same fans don’t suddenly write off this refreshing program.

As for USC, playing for embattled coach Lincoln Riley and sparring with the national notion that they’re underachievers, the Trojans fittingly got even on the 20th anniversary of the biggest UCLA rivalry win in recent memory.

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On Dec. 2, 2006, with 10-1 USC needing to beat a 6-5 UCLA team to advance to the BCS championship game, the Bruins won 13-9.

It was UCLA’s only rivalry win in a 13-game span, and it was arguably one of the biggest wins by either team in this 97-game rivalry.

× Highlights from USC’s 45-10 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Saturday truly felt like revenge for that day. It felt like USC was more determined, more focused, more committed to taking down its surprisingly relevant neighbor.

And to think, UCLA was so much fun this season with its win at Oregon, its win at Minnesota, its win against Wisconsin and that cool Friday win against Illinois.

Everyone marveled at Chesney’s motivation, chuckled at his sideline-roaming father, Bob Sr., embraced all these refreshing new guys, it was a blast while it lasted … then it was just blasted.

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Thank you, UCLA.

Now do better.