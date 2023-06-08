LA Times Today: Mike Bohn was being investigated for racial, gender discrimination at time of USC hiring
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Last month, USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigned after spending just over three years on the job. It comes on the heels of the Times investigation about his management of the athletic department.
L.A. Times staff writer Ryan Kartje has been following this story.
L.A. Times staff writer Ryan Kartje has been following this story.