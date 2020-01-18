3 Images
Photos: No. 7 UCLA at USC
A look at some of the best images from No. 7 UCLA’s game against USC at Galen Center.
USC forward Alissa Pili (35) boxes out UCLA guards Chantel Horvat (0) and Camryn Brown (35) to grabs a defensive rebound during the first half of a game Jan. 17 at Galen Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC guard Endyia Rogers (4) and forward Alissa Pili (35) double-team UCLA guard Jaden Owens (13) during the first half of a game Jan. 17 at Galen Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Kayla Owens (1) and USC guard Aliyah Jeune (11) battle for a rebound during the first half of a game Jan. 17 at Galen Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
