Derryck Thornton plans to leave USC's basketball program as graduate transfer

In his first year starting for the Trojans, Thornton averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 assists in 27.8 minutes, as USC finished 16-17 and failed to make the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. Thornton struggled with inconsistency and decision-making as a floor leader, and by the end of the season it appeared that Elijah Weaver was gaining momentum as the program’s future point guard.