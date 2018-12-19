Lynn Swann turns from athletic director to football recruiter for USC

Said Adam Gorney, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals: “It’s been a difficult thing. No one knew what was going to happen to him at the end of the season. I think that if he was actually fired they could have revitalized this class in a different sort of way. A lot of 2019 kids will see their freshman season as kind of if it’s another failure, another 5-7 season, the likelihood is that he’s gone. There’s been a lot of reservation in 2019 kids to come to USC or to flood like they have in the past. But that isn’t to say keeping him was a bad decision. They will still be closing strong.”