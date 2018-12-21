USC promotes Joe DeForest to finalize assistant coaching staff

Helton also announced firm plans for the rest of his staff: Linebackers coach Johnny Nansen will now focus on the inside linebackers along with his role as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Tight ends/inside receivers coach Keary Colbert will coach the wide receivers in place of the departed Tee Martin. Running backs coach Tim Drevno, who moved over to coach the offensive line when Helton fired Neil Callaway midseason, will coach the offensive line under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Special teams coach John Baxter will now coach tight ends, too.