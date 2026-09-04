USC football vs. Fresno State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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‘Expectations should be through the roof’: Lincoln Riley leans into pressure at USC
From behind his new desk, on the top floor of USC’s shining, new Bloom Football Performance Center, Lincoln Riley can gaze out upon a stunning view of the downtown L.A. skyline. It’s a nice perk when rounding out a $200-million facility.
And especially welcomed given that three-quarters of USC’s previous football home, the John McKay Center, could be classified as “subterranean.” But as Riley considers how far he’s come these past five years and how far USC has come in the meantime, the metaphor is just as meaningful to USC’s coach as the cityscape.
This view, this office, this program, really — it was all just a hypothetical when Riley accepted the USC job in November 2021. The wunderkind coach knew he was inheriting a football program in a years-long slump. What he couldn’t grasp was how far it actually fell. And what it would take to drag it back. He’d never even been on USC’s campus.
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Commentary: Lincoln Riley’s latest defensive reboot at USC is nowhere close to playoff-ready
How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat? How can you compete for championships if you don’t have a championship defense?
Sorry folks, but rules are rules.
USC just keeps trying to bend them. Trying to break them. As if universal laws don’t apply to the Trojans.
In each of Lincoln Riley’s four seasons at the helm here, he’s trotted out impressive offenses and unimpressive defenses and — surprise, surprise — gotten the same result each time: something short of the College Football Playoff.
Riley’s teams have averaged more yards per play in his tenure than any other team in the nation.
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Recap: USC youth movement powers Trojans to season-opening win
A quartet of freshman pass-catchers trotted onto the Coliseum field around noon Saturday, taking their places to either flank of USC’s far-older quarterback. None of the four — Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Tron Baker and Mark Bowman — had played in a college football game. But the significance of their presence, on the first play of the first week of an especially critical campaign for No. 14 USC and its coach, Lincoln Riley, was no small thing.
This USC season, if only by sheer numbers, is sure to be defined by how fast its freshmen can grow up, which, after Saturday’s season-opening, 42-26 win over San José State, might not sound so bad after all.
“It certainly wasn’t flawless,” Riley said, “but it was pretty damn good.”