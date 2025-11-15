USC football vs. Iowa: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

- Share via
With one big hit, Jayden Maiava gets on track and delivers No. 19 USC past Northwestern
His pass had just been picked off, a most unfortunate turn at a most unfortunate time for USC, when Jayden Maiava took off sprinting toward the pylon.
The past month to that point hadn’t been one to remember for the Trojans quarterback. The week before, at Nebraska, Maiava completed just nine passes. Two weeks before that, he struggled through a rain-soaked loss in South Bend, Ind. This interception was his sixth in five weeks — and a pass he surely preferred to have back.
But as Northwestern’s Najee Story rumbled toward that same pylon with ball in hand, USC’s quarterback closed in, lowered his shoulder and catapulted his entire body toward the 288-pound defensive tackle. On a Friday night filled with strange twists for the Trojans, who walked away with an 38-17 win over Northwestern, none was more consequential than that moment, as Maiava’s hit jostled the ball loose and it bounced in the end zone and out of bounds.
THIS PLAY WAS CRAZY 😱— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025
Jayden Maiava throws an interception to Najee Story and then Maiava forces Story to fumble into the end zone for a touchback 👀 pic.twitter.com/7bJqzJAuZo
- Share via
Lincoln Riley urges USC players to embrace pressure during high-stakes game against Iowa
With just three weeks left in the college football season, Lincoln Riley finds himself in a place he hasn’t been since his first year at USC. His Trojans are still within reach of the College Football Playoff in mid-November. Their fate is still in their hands: Win out from here, and USC should be in the CFP for the first time.
The stakes are incredibly high. And Riley isn’t hiding that fact from his team as it prepares to face No. 21 Iowa Saturday. In fact, he says, he wants them to “embrace” the opportunity at hand.
“This game coming up this weekend, it’s not the same. It’s just not,” Riley said. “The more you win, the more important these become and the bigger the opportunities become. So our team is very well aware of that.”