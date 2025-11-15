USC football vs. Iowa: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

With one big hit, Jayden Maiava gets on track and delivers No. 19 USC past Northwestern

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava passes during the first half of the Trojans’ 38-17 win over Northwestern at the Coliseum on Friday night.

His pass had just been picked off, a most unfortunate turn at a most unfortunate time for USC, when Jayden Maiava took off sprinting toward the pylon.

The past month to that point hadn’t been one to remember for the Trojans quarterback. The week before, at Nebraska, Maiava completed just nine passes. Two weeks before that, he struggled through a rain-soaked loss in South Bend, Ind. This interception was his sixth in five weeks — and a pass he surely preferred to have back.

But as Northwestern’s Najee Story rumbled toward that same pylon with ball in hand, USC’s quarterback closed in, lowered his shoulder and catapulted his entire body toward the 288-pound defensive tackle. On a Friday night filled with strange twists for the Trojans, who walked away with an 38-17 win over Northwestern, none was more consequential than that moment, as Maiava’s hit jostled the ball loose and it bounced in the end zone and out of bounds.