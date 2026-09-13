USC football vs. Louisiana: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Recap: No. 14 USC dominates Fresno State with ruthless defense, efficient offense

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a touchdown pass during the first half of a 39-0 win over Fresno State at the Coliseum on Friday night.

The sun hadn’t even set yet over the Coliseum, and already Trent Mosley had broken free, with nary a defender within 15 yards on either side.

It was the start of the second quarter on Friday night, when USC quarterback Jayden Maiava spotted his budding star freshman soaring on a slot post through the wide-open center of the field. And a split-second later the crowd saw it, too — their quiet rumbles rising to a thrilling roar, as if they knew what was coming next.

One ankle-twisting stutter-step is all it took for the true freshman to take off, once again. And it didn’t take much after that for USC to stick a fork in Fresno State.