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Live USC vs. Louisiana

USC football vs. Louisiana: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Jayden Maiava and USC look to remain unbeaten on the season with a win over Louisiana at the Coliseum on Saturday at 8 p.m. PDT (Big Ten Network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC wide receiver Trent Mosley, left, celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan.
USC wide receiver Trent Mosley, left, celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan after scoring a touchdown against San Jose State on Aug. 29.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Recap: No. 14 USC dominates Fresno State with ruthless defense, efficient offense

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a touchdown pass during the first half of a 39-0 win over Fresno State at the Coliseum.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a touchdown pass during the first half of a 39-0 win over Fresno State at the Coliseum on Friday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Ryan Kartje

The sun hadn’t even set yet over the Coliseum, and already Trent Mosley had broken free, with nary a defender within 15 yards on either side.

It was the start of the second quarter on Friday night, when USC quarterback Jayden Maiava spotted his budding star freshman soaring on a slot post through the wide-open center of the field. And a split-second later the crowd saw it, too — their quiet rumbles rising to a thrilling roar, as if they knew what was coming next.

One ankle-twisting stutter-step is all it took for the true freshman to take off, once again. And it didn’t take much after that for USC to stick a fork in Fresno State.

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Four reasons to believe in the USC football team this season

Gary Patterson at USC spring football practice.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where it turns out hiring a Hall of Fame coach as your defensive coordinator was a pretty sensible strategy!

But before we delve into USC’s extraordinary defensive effort against Fresno State, a note about this newsletter: Starting Sept. 21, Times of Troy will be available to Los Angeles Times subscribers only. A free press isn’t free, and we depend on our readers’ support to do the important stories that make a difference. If you’re already a subscriber, nothing will change. If you’re not, trust me, you won’t want to miss out on what we have planned for this make-or-break season of USC football. You can subscribe to The Times by clicking here.

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