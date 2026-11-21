Once again, Lincoln Riley trots out the same old excuses

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where it’s been a harrowing weekend for us all.

No. 18 USC’s playoff hopes were crushed in a loss to No. 9 Indiana, but yours truly sadly wasn’t in the building in Bloomington, Ind., to see it. Alas, I was stranded a whole state over, thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration outage debacle during the weekend, with no time to make it by car, after also spending the previous night stranded, in of all places, Wichita, Kan.. Two trips to the airport were already foiled by canceled flights.

I watched from my friend’s apartment in Chicago as USC stumbled on the road in the same frustrating ways it always has under Lincoln Riley. And I was listening after the game when Riley offered up the same, tired explanation too.

“We’re right there, close tonight,” Riley said. “This game came down to a couple of plays.”