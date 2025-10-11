USC football vs. No. 15 Michigan live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
How mistakes and penalties doomed USC in last-second loss to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The loose ball tumbled through the end zone, slipping through one set of fingertips, then another, blue-and-orange bodies clawing desperately aside cardinal-and-gold ones. So much had gone poorly for No. 21 USC all afternoon, from its struggling secondary to its stifled pass rush to its inconsistent quarterback, but at the most critical moment in its season thus far, here was a particularly fortunate twist of fate, as linebacker Eric Gentry punched out a fumble, and somehow, some way safety Christian Pierce landed on top of it.
The late-game gift, with six minutes remaining, had come after a particularly frustrating afternoon. The deck had seemed stacked against the Trojans from the start of Saturday’s 34-32 loss to No. 23 Illinois. Not only were they playing without two starting offensive linemen and their top red-zone target, they lost Kamari Ramsey, their defensive leader, to a bout of food poisoning just before the game.
USC vs. Michigan: Trojans set out to prove they now have Big Ten brawn in key matchup
It felt, at the time, like a big-time gut check for the new Big Ten team on the block.
USC left Ann Arbor, Mich., last season battered and bruised, its narrow September loss to Michigan having laid bare one of the program’s most pressing concerns upon joining the Big Ten. In a physical, old-fashioned Big Ten battle, Michigan simply looked bigger and stronger at the line of scrimmage, while the Trojans looked largely overwhelmed.
“That’s about as tough as it’s going to get,” coach Lincoln Riley said at the time.
But a year later, after an offseason focused on fortifying the Trojans’ fronts, Riley is feeling more confident ahead of Michigan’s return trip to the Coliseum on Saturday.