Live USC vs. Michigan State

USC football vs. Michigan State: Live updates, how to watch and start time

Jayden Maiava and the Trojans (3-0) face another Big Ten test when they play host to Michigan State (3-0) at the Coliseum on Saturday at 8 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to pass against Georgia Southern at the Coliseum on Sept. 6.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

USC vs. Michigan State: Four things to watch for Saturday

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava attemps a pass from the pocket.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the nation in yards per passing attempt at more than 14.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By Ryan Kartje

After years of weathering the #AfterDark absurdity of the Pac-12 Conference, USC hoped moving to the Big Ten might help kick most of those bizarre midnight romps from its calendar.

Of course, geographic sense only matters so much in college football when there’s millions to be made from broadcast rights. Fox had the third choice this week among the networks and chose the best available game. That’s why USC and Michigan State will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday. Which means, in East Lansing, Mich., the game should wrap somewhere around 2:30-3 a.m.

VIDEO | 02:03
USC football’s four things to watch for against Michigan State
