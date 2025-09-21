USC football vs. Michigan State: Live updates, how to watch and start time

USC vs. Michigan State: Four things to watch for Saturday

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the nation in yards per passing attempt at more than 14.

After years of weathering the #AfterDark absurdity of the Pac-12 Conference, USC hoped moving to the Big Ten might help kick most of those bizarre midnight romps from its calendar.

Of course, geographic sense only matters so much in college football when there’s millions to be made from broadcast rights. Fox had the third choice this week among the networks and chose the best available game. That’s why USC and Michigan State will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday. Which means, in East Lansing, Mich., the game should wrap somewhere around 2:30-3 a.m.