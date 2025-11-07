Advertisement
USC football vs. Northwestern live updates, how to watch and start time

Jayden Maiava looks to bounce back after a subpar performance last week and deliver USC to victory over Northwestern at the Coliseum on Friday at 6 p.m. PST.

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava scrambles against Michigan on Oct. 11. USC looks to improve to 7-2 with a win over Northwestern on Friday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Old soul Makai Lemon never takes his eye off the prize — helping USC reach the CFP

USC receiver Makai Lemon carries the ball and escapes a tackle attempt by Michigan defensive back Brandyn Hillman at the Coliseum on Oct. 11.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

The drill is simple. Just a basic throw-and-catch warm-up, called “Pat-and-Go,” that USC and many other football programs do virtually every day. Quarterbacks loosen their arms, while pass catchers get their legs warm, running routes on air. It’s the sort of drill where it’s easy enough to slough off a rep or two. Or to get a little casual, like playing catch in the yard.

But when Makai Lemon lines up during Pat-and-Go, there is nothing casual about what comes next. Every rep is taken seriously, every reception reeled in with intention. The junior has taken thousands of these reps, caught thousands of these passes over three seasons at USC, each filed away as a data point for Lemon to later access.

USC receiver Makai Lemon celebrates after pulling a 12-yard touchdown catch against Michigan at the Coliseum on Oct. 11.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen one he didn’t catch game-like,” USC coach Lincoln Riley says. “Rarely does he ever take a rep that isn’t very intentional.”

Read the full story
