USC football vs. Notre Dame live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
Plaschke: USC proves it’s a playoff contender in Coliseum-reviving beatdown of Michigan
Don’t look now, but a Lincoln Riley team just beat the snot out of a Big Ten bruiser.
Don’t look now, but a cute USC team just brutally slugged itself onto the path toward the College Football Playoff.
Don’t ... oh, go ahead and look. Please, look. These being your traditionally flopping Trojans, you might not recognize them, but look anyway, because this is real, not to mention real fun and real loud.
The roar that swept through downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night did not come from Dodger Stadium, but the Coliseum, a rollicking backdrop for USC’s 31-13 victory over 15th-ranked Michigan on a stage full of gritty surprises.
- Share via
USC vs. Notre Dame: Jayden Maiava eager to avenge last season’s showing against Irish
He was on the brink of the biggest moment of his football career last November when Jayden Maiava tried firing a back-shoulder pass to the sideline and disaster struck.
His third start at USC, to that point, had been his best, by far. While Notre Dame rolled over USC’s run defense, the young quarterback kept the Trojans afloat, passing for three scores and rushing for two more in a performance reminiscent of the one that, in 2022, secured Caleb Williams his Heisman Trophy.
But then came that sideline throw in the final minutes. The pass was picked off by the Irish and returned for a touchdown. A few minutes later, having led USC back into the red zone once again, Maiava threw a second, back-breaking pick-six.