USC football vs. Notre Dame live updates, how to watch and start time

Plaschke: USC proves it’s a playoff contender in Coliseum-reviving beatdown of Michigan

USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of a 31-13 win over Michigan at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Don’t look now, but a Lincoln Riley team just beat the snot out of a Big Ten bruiser.

Don’t look now, but a cute USC team just brutally slugged itself onto the path toward the College Football Playoff.

Don’t ... oh, go ahead and look. Please, look. These being your traditionally flopping Trojans, you might not recognize them, but look anyway, because this is real, not to mention real fun and real loud.

The roar that swept through downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night did not come from Dodger Stadium, but the Coliseum, a rollicking backdrop for USC’s 31-13 victory over 15th-ranked Michigan on a stage full of gritty surprises.