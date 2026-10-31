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Live USC vs. No. 2 Ohio State

USC football vs. Ohio State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Jayden Maiava and USC look to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season when the Trojans face No. 2 Ohio State at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. (NBC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to pass against Washington on Oct. 3 at the Coliseum.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to pass against Washington on Oct. 3. The Trojans face Ohio State on Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Listen now: Podcast ‘House of Troy’ features inside look at highs, lows of USC Athletics

A helmet sits in front of the Coliseum in an illustration promoting the new podcast "House of Troy."
(Harrison Freeman / Los Angeles Times Studios )
By Los Angeles Times Staff

Why has it been so hard for USC football to compete for a national title after setting the standard in college football during Pete Carroll’s tenure?

An illustration of then-USC coach Pete Carroll cheering.
(Harrison Freeman / Los Angeles Times Studios )

Times USC beat reporter Ryan Kartje spent the past four years conducting more than 100 interviews, gaining new insight into the football program’s dramatic rise, fall and difficult push to return to national relevance.

Today, we begin sharing that story with you in “House of Troy,” a new narrative podcast from L.A. Times Studios available now on Spotify and Apple.

Check out Episode 1: “Win Now.”

In the late 1990s, USC football was in desperate need of a revival. The school turned to an unpopular choice: Pete Carroll, a former NFL coach. What happened next would transform USC into a college football powerhouse and Carroll into the face of a modern dynasty. In the first episode of “House of Troy,” Kartje takes us back to the beginning of the Carroll era and the drama that unfolded on and off the field.

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Firing a football coach midseason is usually a bad idea

Los Angeles , CA - October 03: USC head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team.
It has been another tough season for USC head coach Lincoln Riley.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where it’s beginning to feel like we’ve reached the point of no return for Lincoln Riley. USC’s 24-7 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday was objectively one of the worst of Riley’s tenure as a head coach.

That it came after a bye week only made it a more damning indictment of Riley and the culture he’s built at USC.

The reality is, another loss over USC’s next four games would eliminate the Trojans from College Football Playoff contention for the fifth straight season under Riley. And with three top-10 teams still on the schedule, it feels all but inevitable that USC will fall short of expectations once again this season, a half decade into Riley’s tenure as the Trojans coach.

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‘I’m disappointed.’ Lincoln Riley laments USC’s struggles in loss to Wisconsin

Wisconsin wide receiver Brian Jackson II scores a touchdown over USC safety Christian Pierce.
Wisconsin wide receiver Brian Jackson II scores a touchdown over USC safety Christian Pierce in the first half of the Trojans’ loss Saturday.
(Matthew Holst / Getty Images)
By Ryan Kartje

MADISON, Wis. — Just two short weeks ago, as the Trojans’ marching band roared joyously from the bowels of Beaver Stadium and a cold Pennsylvania rain poured down on a jubilant Lincoln Riley, it seemed like USC and its embattled coach might’ve finally found a foothold, just as they were about to begin a brutal back half of the schedule. They even had a bye to be sure it stuck.

But by Saturday night, any renewed sense of hope in USC’s season had all but slipped away. Maybe for good.

Instead, the Trojans played as poorly as they have all season in a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin. Quarterback Jayden Maiava looked lost. The offensive line, a strong suit prior to Saturday, was totally overwhelmed. The rushing attack was worse than nonexistent, with minus-17 yards. And the special teams were an all-too-familiar disaster, with two critical missed kicks.

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