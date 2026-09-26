USC football vs. Oregon: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Recap: No. 12 USC defeats Rutgers in Big Ten opener

After eight tumultuous trips into Big Ten country over two seasons, Lincoln Riley figured ahead of his third that he had learned something about how rough the road could be. Just twice in those eight tries had USC left L.A. and managed to return home with a conference win.

So at the start of a third Big Ten road slate, Riley resolved to have his Trojans better prepared. They had experience to build on now, after all. They even borrowed a plane from the Arizona Cardinals, with special lie-down seats for added comfort. All of this in anticipation of a team that lost its first two games to Boston College and Massachusetts.

And yet, in spite of all that, Riley and the Trojans still found themselves right back in the same precarious position Saturday, bogged down by bad football on both sides and fighting for their life on the road against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.