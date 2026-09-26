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Live No. 12 USC vs. No. 20 Oregon

USC football vs. Oregon: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Jayden Maiava and No. 12 USC face one of their toughest tests of the season when they play Oregon at the Coliseum on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PDT (NBC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC linebacker Desman Stephens II runs with the ball during a win over Rutgers on Sept. 19.
USC linebacker Desman Stephens II runs with the ball during a win over Rutgers on Sept. 19. The Trojans plan host to Oregon on Saturday.
(Bill Streicher / Getty Images)

Recap: No. 12 USC defeats Rutgers in Big Ten opener

USC running back Waymond Jordan carries the ball past Rutgers defensive back Jesse Ofurie.
USC running back Waymond Jordan carries the ball past Rutgers defensive back Jesse Ofurie during the first half of the Trojans’ 42-35 win Saturday.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Ryan Kartje

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After eight tumultuous trips into Big Ten country over two seasons, Lincoln Riley figured ahead of his third that he had learned something about how rough the road could be. Just twice in those eight tries had USC left L.A. and managed to return home with a conference win.

So at the start of a third Big Ten road slate, Riley resolved to have his Trojans better prepared. They had experience to build on now, after all. They even borrowed a plane from the Arizona Cardinals, with special lie-down seats for added comfort. All of this in anticipation of a team that lost its first two games to Boston College and Massachusetts.

And yet, in spite of all that, Riley and the Trojans still found themselves right back in the same precarious position Saturday, bogged down by bad football on both sides and fighting for their life on the road against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

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Listen now: Podcast ‘House of Troy’ features inside look at highs, lows of USC Athletics

A helmet sits in front of the Coliseum in an illustration promoting the new podcast "House of Troy."
(Harrison Freeman / Los Angeles Times Studios )
By Los Angeles Times Staff

Why has it been so hard for USC football to compete for a national title after setting the standard in college football during Pete Carroll’s tenure?

An illustration of then-USC coach Pete Carroll cheering.
(Harrison Freeman / Los Angeles Times Studios )

Times USC beat reporter Ryan Kartje spent the past four years conducting more than 100 interviews, gaining new insight into the football program’s dramatic rise, fall and difficult push to return to national relevance.

Today, we begin sharing that story with you in “House of Troy,” a new narrative podcast from L.A. Times Studios available now on Spotify and Apple.

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USC confident quarterback Jayden Maiava can pass a critical test against Oregon

A photo illustration of USC quarterback Jayden Maiava on a red background.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava faces his biggest test when the Trojans host Oregon Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times. Photos by Harry How / Getty Images)
By Ryan Kartje

The pass looked doomed the moment it left Jayden Maiava’s hands.

It was third-and-long, midway through the second quarter last November in Eugene, Ore. USC was down just a score, and Maiava, the Trojans’ big-armed quarterback, was trying to make something happen. But the receiver he’d locked in on was unavailable and an Oregon edge rusher was charging at him unchecked. So Maiava let one fly down the middle of the field, and the pass sailed into a crowd of Duck defensive backs.

That regrettable interception, one of two for Maiava that day, ended up being one of the turning points in that game — and in a 2025 season that fell one win short of the College Football Playoff. The loss to Oregon last season served as a rude awakening for USC and Maiava, a reminder of how far both still had to go before reaching their potential.

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