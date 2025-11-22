Advertisement
Live USC vs. Oregon

USC football vs. Oregon: Live updates, start time and how to watch

No. 15 USC looks to take a big step toward securing a College Football Playoff berth with a win over No. 7 Oregon. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PST (CBS).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC running back James Johnson runs on the field during a win over Iowa at the Coliseum on Nov. 15.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

USC vs. Oregon: Lincoln Riley embraces pressure of playing for a playoff bid

USC coach Lincoln Riley congratulates running back King Miller after Miller scored a touchdown.
USC coach Lincoln Riley is pushing to lead the Trojans to the biggest road win of his tenure at Oregon Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

Before he took the reins at USC, Lincoln Riley had a reputation as something of a road warrior. It wasn’t until his third season at Oklahoma that Riley’s team had lost a true road game with him as head coach. During five years with the Sooners, he won 17 of 21 on the road.

But four years into his tenure as the Trojans’ coach, Riley’s once-sterling road reputation feels like a relic of a past life. Until USC won at Nebraska earlier this month, Riley hadn’t beaten a team on the road that finished better than .500 since November 2022, when his Trojans toppled UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Otherwise, outside of L.A., USC’s only road victory against a quality team under Riley came against Oregon State … in his fourth game leading the Trojans.

Never have the stakes been so high for Riley than they are this week, as No. 15 USC heads to No. 8 Oregon with its College Football Playoff hopes hinging on a huge road victory. Still, it’s hard to ignore how starkly different Riley’s Trojans have looked when challenged away from home.

