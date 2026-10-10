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Live No. 19 USC vs. Penn State

USC football vs. Penn State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Jayden Maiava and No. 19 USC look to pick up an important win on the road when the Trojans face Penn State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PDT (NBC, Peacock).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart recovers a fumble against Washington.
USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart recovers a fumble against Washington at the Coliseum on Oct. 3. The Trojans play Penn State on Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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Lincoln Riley backs coordinator Gary Patterson amid USC defensive woes

USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson shouts instructions at his players during the Trojans' loss to Oregon.
USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson shouts instructions at his players during the Trojans’ loss to Oregon at the Coliseum on Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

When Lincoln Riley hired Gary Patterson to be his third defensive coordinator in five seasons, the USC head coach naturally pointed to Patterson’s impressive track record.

His reputation, after all, was as one of the great defensive minds in the modern history of college football, a coach who, at Texas Christian, knew how to get more out of lesser talent. It stood to reason that he could do the same at USC, where they’d just signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. And through the spring and summer, that appeared to be the case, as coaches and players alike raved about their new coordinator, who earlier this year was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

But as the Trojans approach the midway point of an increasingly tense campaign, Patterson and his defense have fallen drastically short of those expectations.

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USC silences the ‘Fire Lincoln!’ chants with thrilling comeback win over Washington

USC defensive end Luke Wafle closes in to tackle Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
USC defensive end Luke Wafle closes in to tackle Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. during the Trojans’ 25-21 victory Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

The knives already were out. The boos already were ringing.

At the end of an already brutal week at USC, during which the nation was ready to dance on the graves of the Trojans and their coach, it seemed for much of Saturday that any last shreds of faith in coach Lincoln Riley might melt away in the beating Southern California sun. Not only had the aftermath of their Oregon loss gone as poorly as possible, but now the Trojans were tripping over themselves again, trailing Washington, a middling Big Ten team down to its fourth-string running back, and a chant began to rise above the fray in the Coliseum, from the USC student section.

“FIRE LINCOLN!” they roared.

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USC coach Lincoln Riley says Jayden Maiava isn’t hurt despite dip in performance

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to pass the ball during a game against Washington at the Coliseum on Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Jordan Puente

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has been playing above-average football, but the signal-caller’s deep throws have not been as sharp lately and he has shied away from some contact after taking a big hit to his shoulder during a 39-0 shutout of Fresno State on Sept. 4.

When asked about his quarterback on Tuesday, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quickly replied that Maiava is not injured.

“Jayden has been pretty healthy,” Riley said. “They’ve kept him upright all season long.”

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