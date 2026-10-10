USC football vs. Penn State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Lincoln Riley backs coordinator Gary Patterson amid USC defensive woes

USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson shouts instructions at his players during the Trojans’ loss to Oregon at the Coliseum on Saturday.

When Lincoln Riley hired Gary Patterson to be his third defensive coordinator in five seasons, the USC head coach naturally pointed to Patterson’s impressive track record.

His reputation, after all, was as one of the great defensive minds in the modern history of college football, a coach who, at Texas Christian, knew how to get more out of lesser talent. It stood to reason that he could do the same at USC, where they’d just signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. And through the spring and summer, that appeared to be the case, as coaches and players alike raved about their new coordinator, who earlier this year was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

But as the Trojans approach the midway point of an increasingly tense campaign, Patterson and his defense have fallen drastically short of those expectations.