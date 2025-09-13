USC football vs. Purdue: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

- Share via
Hernández: Is USC’s offense really that good? The Trojans’ numbers impress, but some questions loom
I don’t care whom you’re playing.
Seven-hundred fifty-five yards are a lot of yards.
That’s how much USC gained during its 59-20 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.
One-hundred thirty-two points are a lot of points.
That’s how much USC has scored in its two games this season, including its blowout victory over Missouri State the week before.
If you want to believe the Trojans are better than they were in their previous two seasons, there are developments that could further convince you that you’re right. If you want to believe Lincoln Riley has elevated his team from mediocrity, there are statistics you could cite to support your observations.
There is also evidence to the contrary, of course.
- Share via
USC hopes more leg room pays off: 3 key questions Trojans must answer vs. Purdue
The unfamiliar road through Big Ten country was not exactly welcoming to USC during its conference debut in 2024. The Trojans blew a fourth-quarter lead during all four of their Big Ten road trips outside of Los Angeles last season, each defeat seemingly more devastating than the one before it.
So as USC sets out on its second swing through the Big Ten, starting with a trip to West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, it has tried to address that problem in ways big and small — from replacing the strength and conditioning coach to changing the team’s sleeping and meal times.