Advertisement
Live USC vs. Purdue

USC football vs. Purdue: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

After wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern, USC looks to pick up an important road victory against Purdue in its Big Ten opener at 12:30 p.m. (CBS).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern.
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern on Sept. 6. USC opens Big Ten play against Purdue on Saturday.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Hernández: Is USC’s offense really that good? The Trojans’ numbers impress, but some questions loom

USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane extends his arm to haul in a touchdown pass with one hand.
USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane reaches to haul in a touchdown pass with one hand during the first quarter against Georgia Southern at the Coliseum on Saturday.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
By Dylan Hernández

I don’t care whom you’re playing.

Seven-hundred fifty-five yards are a lot of yards.

That’s how much USC gained during its 59-20 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

One-hundred thirty-two points are a lot of points.

USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane evades Georgia Southern defensive back Tracy Hill Jr.
USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane evades Georgia Southern defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. during the Trojans’ win Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

That’s how much USC has scored in its two games this season, including its blowout victory over Missouri State the week before.

If you want to believe the Trojans are better than they were in their previous two seasons, there are developments that could further convince you that you’re right. If you want to believe Lincoln Riley has elevated his team from mediocrity, there are statistics you could cite to support your observations.

There is also evidence to the contrary, of course.

Read the full story

USC hopes more leg room pays off: 3 key questions Trojans must answer vs. Purdue

USC coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sideline during a win over Georgia Southern at the Coliseum.
USC coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sideline during a win over Georgia Southern at the Coliseum on Sept. 6. The Trojans open Big Ten play Saturday on the road against Purdue.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

The unfamiliar road through Big Ten country was not exactly welcoming to USC during its conference debut in 2024. The Trojans blew a fourth-quarter lead during all four of their Big Ten road trips outside of Los Angeles last season, each defeat seemingly more devastating than the one before it.

So as USC sets out on its second swing through the Big Ten, starting with a trip to West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, it has tried to address that problem in ways big and small — from replacing the strength and conditioning coach to changing the team’s sleeping and meal times.

Read the full story
Advertisement