USC football vs. Purdue: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Hernández: Is USC’s offense really that good? The Trojans’ numbers impress, but some questions loom

USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane reaches to haul in a touchdown pass with one hand during the first quarter against Georgia Southern at the Coliseum on Saturday.

I don’t care whom you’re playing.

Seven-hundred fifty-five yards are a lot of yards.

That’s how much USC gained during its 59-20 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

One-hundred thirty-two points are a lot of points.

USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane evades Georgia Southern defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. during the Trojans’ win Saturday at the Coliseum. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

That’s how much USC has scored in its two games this season, including its blowout victory over Missouri State the week before.

If you want to believe the Trojans are better than they were in their previous two seasons, there are developments that could further convince you that you’re right. If you want to believe Lincoln Riley has elevated his team from mediocrity, there are statistics you could cite to support your observations.

There is also evidence to the contrary, of course.