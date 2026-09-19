USC football vs. Rutgers: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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USC freshman star receiver Trent Mosley to miss Rutgers game
Trent Mosley, USC’s rising star freshman receiver, will miss this week’s Big Ten opener against Rutgers and could be out an extended period of time after suffering an injury during the Trojans’ Week 2 win over Louisiana.
USC coach Lincoln Riley said that he doesn’t expect Mosley to be out “extremely long term,” but that any timeline for his return was “still a little inconclusive … depending on how he responds.”
Riley didn’t offer any details on the nature of the injury, but he said that it became clear after USC’s 49-30 win over Louisiana that “there was something we needed to get looked at.” Mosley still spoke to reporters after the game.
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Four reasons to believe in the USC football team this season
Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where it turns out hiring a Hall of Fame coach as your defensive coordinator was a pretty sensible strategy!
But before we delve into USC’s extraordinary defensive effort against Fresno State, a note about this newsletter: Starting Sept. 21, Times of Troy will be available to Los Angeles Times subscribers only. A free press isn’t free, and we depend on our readers’ support to do the important stories that make a difference. If you’re already a subscriber, nothing will change. If you’re not, trust me, you won’t want to miss out on what we have planned for this make-or-break season of USC football. You can subscribe to The Times by clicking here.
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Recap: USC beats Louisiana for 10th straight home win
At the end of a topsy-turvy Saturday in which the Big Ten’s top contenders tumbled, Trent Mosley stood just inside USC’s 15-yard line, looking skyward.
By that point, Ohio State had blown a 20-point, fourth-quarter lead to Texas, and hours earlier, Oregon had been stunned by Oklahoma State. The path to the top of the Big Ten suddenly seemed open as ever, just as the Trojans’ tremendous freshman caught the punt and took off in search of an opening.
With his stunning start to the season, no other player at USC — and perhaps in the nation — had manufactured more hope through two games. While the conference’s other top teams spent the day licking their wounds, here, once again, was Mosley weaving joyfully through the open field and conjuring the same magic from thin air. He shook off one tackle, then another. Soon enough, he was heading to the end zone on an 86-yard punt return, and the No. 14 Trojans were on their way to a 49-30 win over Louisiana.
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USC freshman star Luke Wafle’s football roots date back nearly a century
On Oct. 20, 1928, the William & Mary Indians and Catholic University of Washington Cardinals met under the lights at Cary Field in Williamsburg, Va. Just a year earlier, in 1927, the two football programs made history, taking part in the first night college football game played on the East Coast. Thousands had come to watch that night and marvel at the temporary lights illuminating the field.
Their rematch, by comparison, was largely lost to history. William & Mary used “a thrilling avalanche of forward passes” and “set their teeth grimly to stage a gigantic comeback” in the third quarter, according to a Newport News story at the time. But Catholic blocked the final extra-point attempt and prevailed 13-12.
The significance of their 1928 meeting, nearly a century later, really had nothing to do with the result. In fact, it wouldn’t be fully understood until much later, when the great-grandson of two men on opposite sides of that matchup emerged as one of college football’s most promising freshmen.