USC football vs. Indiana: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Times of Troy: USC has a serious shot to make the CFP

Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where USC and its playoff hopes were battered, bruised and left for dead at various points of this college football season. And yet, in spite of it all, the Trojans are still very much alive in their pursuit of their first College Football Playoff bid.

Now, let’s be clear: the odds of USC actually making the playoff are still pretty long at this point. USC needs to win all three of its remaining games, two of which are against top-six teams. This week, it’ll have to beat the defending national champions on their own field. As of Sunday, DraftKings put the Trojans’ chances of sneaking into the playoff at 20%.