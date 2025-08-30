USC football vs. Missouri State: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC offers multi-year extension to Notre Dame, ‘hopeful’ for deal to extend rivalry series

Following public uproar over the potential end of their 100-year old football rivalry, USC has made an amended offer to Notre Dame that would extend their annual series for multiple years beyond this season, USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen told The Times.

Negotiations remain ongoing between the two schools, but Cohen said she is “really hopeful” that USC’s new offer, which better accommodates Notre Dame’s preference for a long-term deal, would lead to an agreement “very soon.”