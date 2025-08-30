Advertisement
Live USC vs. Missouri State

USC football vs. Missouri State: Live updates, start time and analysis

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC coach Lincoln Riley smiles and flashes a thumbs up while standing on a football field.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans kick off the 2025 season against Missouri State Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

USC offers multi-year extension to Notre Dame, ‘hopeful’ for deal to extend rivalry series

Austin Jackson of USC defends against Notre Dame in 2019.
(Getty Images)
By Ryan Kartje

Following public uproar over the potential end of their 100-year old football rivalry, USC has made an amended offer to Notre Dame that would extend their annual series for multiple years beyond this season, USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen told The Times.

Negotiations remain ongoing between the two schools, but Cohen said she is “really hopeful” that USC’s new offer, which better accommodates Notre Dame’s preference for a long-term deal, would lead to an agreement “very soon.”

‘I came here to be a player.’ Kilian O’Connor goes from walk-on to USC starting center

USC offensive linemen Amos Talalele, left, Alani Noa and Kilian O'Connor warm up before a game last season.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

When he arrived as a walk-on center in the fall of 2022, Kilian O’Connor came in with every intention of fighting for a spot on USC’s offensive line.

For the O’Connor family, there was a certain pride in being a walk-on. His father and grandfather were walk-ons. It didn’t matter that he was buried on the depth chart, or that the odds were stacked against him. It was his duty to stay ready.

Top USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane cleared to play after breaking his foot during offseason

USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane scores on a 6-yard pass in front of Wisconsin cornerback Xavier Lucas on Sept. 28.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

Rising star USC wideout Ja’Kobi Lane suffered a broken foot in May, but was fully cleared this week and will be ready for the Trojans’ season opener against Missouri State, coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday.

The foot injury kept Lane limited through most of the summer. By the start of preseason camp, he was still being brought along slowly. During the portion of USC’s practices open to reporters, Lane wasn’t even running routes on air.

Times of Troy: Game-by-game picks for the USC football team this season

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava warms up before facing Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
A lot will be riding on quarterback Jayden Maiava’s right arm this season.
(David Becker / Getty Images)
By Ryan Kartje

After all the transfer portal trackers and the Lincoln Riley Finebaum rants and the landscape-altering, paradigm-shifting changes to the sport, it’s finally game week here at the Times of Troy.

