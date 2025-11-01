USC football vs. Nebraska: Live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
USC’s College Football Playoff hopes take a big hit in rain-soaked loss to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It was an ominous bit of imagery, at the bitter end of a century-long series. Dark clouds descending over Touchdown Jesus, and a heavy downpour soaking every soul in Notre Dame Stadium, as if Mother Nature was lashing out at the prospect of one of college football’s defining rivalries dying in vain.
Both USC and Notre Dame have suggested they hope the rivalry can continue beyond this season, if they can come to an agreement in the coming months. But if this was indeed the end, 99 years since USC and Notre Dame first met on a football field, it would be a particularly crushing final scene for the 20th-ranked Trojans, who now find their hopes of a College Football Playoff bid hanging by a thread after a 34-24 loss.
“We just flat-out did not play good enough tonight against a good team on the road,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “[We] had some missed opportunities that make you sick right now.”
- Share via
USC vs. Nebraska: No. 23 Trojans embark on critical, and winnable, stretch of games
With the second bye behind them and USC’s season at a crossroads, Lincoln Riley has spent the better part of two weeks focusing his team on what’s in front of them — a stretch of three winnable games — and not behind them — a demoralizing defeat at Notre Dame.
In doing so, the Trojans coach borrowed a well-worn rallying cry, one that traces back 2,000 years. Riley told his team, they had to “burn the boats.”
“We’ve put ourselves in great position, and we’ve got to be a really forward-focused team right now,” Riley said. “Things can get pretty fun from here if you really get on a run. This team is capable of that. They know it. We know it.”