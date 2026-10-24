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Live No. 16 USC vs. Wisconsin

USC football vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Jayden Maiava and No. 16 USC look to extend their winning streak to three games when the Trojans face Wisconsin on the road Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PDT (NBC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC cornerback Alex Graham celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
USC cornerback Alex Graham celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. on Oct. 3. The Trojans face Wisconsin on Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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USC offensive line transforms into one of 6-1 Trojans’ biggest assets

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava passes the ball while the offensive line blocks during a win at Rutgers on Sept. 19.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Ryan Kartje

It was a potential nightmare scenario. Starting left tackle Elijah Paige had been scratched in pregame warm-ups at Penn State. And in his place stepped a true freshman in his first start at USC, forced to find his way in a White Out, surrounded by a hostile crowd of 114,000 strong.

But when Vlad Dyakonov learned he was stepping in, a couple of hours ahead of kickoff, his coaches were surprised by how little it seemed to faze him.

“Some of us [coaches] were like, ‘Does he realize what he’s getting himself into?’” coach Lincoln Riley said, with a grin. “He didn’t flinch, man.”

You could say the same, generally, about USC’s entire front through the first half of this season. After years of shallow depth, unfortunate injuries, and transfer misfires at the position, USC’s offensive line has been the stabilizing force propelling its high-powered attack to a 6-1 record.

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New USC President Beong-Soo Kim faces high stakes: Trust, Trump and Trojan football

A smiling man stands in a portico of a brick building.
USC President Beong-Soo Kim at the Bovard Administration Building. On Friday, the USC community gathered for his investiture as the university’s 13th president.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaweed Kaleem

Eyo-Dae Kim and Susan Kim attended the University of Southern California decades ago, two international students with little money and no family in the U.S. On Friday, their son, Beong-Soo Kim, stood before an Alumni Park crowd and was formally installed as the 13th president of their alma mater.

“It is wonderful to have you here, Dad, facing the same library where you and Mom studied together at USC,” Kim, 53, said to his father, who took doctoral courses in economics. Kim’s late mother fled during the Korean War and earned a USC master’s degree.

“They certainly would never have imagined, as international students, that this day could possibly come,” Kim had said earlier.

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Lincoln Riley tunes out the criticism, makes bold calls in USC’s win over Penn State

USC coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava during a 31-23 win over Penn State.
USC coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava during a 31-23 win over Penn State on Saturday.
(Barry Reeger / Associated Press)
By Jordan Puente

USC coach Lincoln Riley kept his offense on the field on fourth and four at the USC 13.

The decision was so confounding, Penn State coach Matt Campbell burned the Nittany Lions’ final timeout with 4:15 remaining. Riley grinned with his team protecting an eight-point lead in front of a rowdy, record crowd of 114,419 decked in all white at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

USC punted after the timeout, and Riley watched his maligned defense recover Penn State receiver Brett Eskildsen’s fumble on the Nittany Lions’ first snap of the ensuing drive.

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