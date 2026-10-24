USC football vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, start time and how to watch

USC offensive line transforms into one of 6-1 Trojans’ biggest assets

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava passes the ball while the offensive line blocks during a win at Rutgers on Sept. 19.

It was a potential nightmare scenario. Starting left tackle Elijah Paige had been scratched in pregame warm-ups at Penn State. And in his place stepped a true freshman in his first start at USC, forced to find his way in a White Out, surrounded by a hostile crowd of 114,000 strong.

But when Vlad Dyakonov learned he was stepping in, a couple of hours ahead of kickoff, his coaches were surprised by how little it seemed to faze him.

“Some of us [coaches] were like, ‘Does he realize what he’s getting himself into?’” coach Lincoln Riley said, with a grin. “He didn’t flinch, man.”

You could say the same, generally, about USC’s entire front through the first half of this season. After years of shallow depth, unfortunate injuries, and transfer misfires at the position, USC’s offensive line has been the stabilizing force propelling its high-powered attack to a 6-1 record.