Live USC vs. Georgia Southern

USC vs. Georgia Southern live updates, start time, how to watch and analysis

Clay Helton makes his return to the Coliseum as USC looks to stay unbeaten on the young season with a win over Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for shortly after 4:30 p.m. (FS1).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon makes his way to the field before a win over Missouri State at the Coliseum on Aug. 30.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Recap: Jayden Maiava and USC go on scoring spree in season-opening blowout

USC tight end Lake McRee scores on a 64-yard reception during the second quarter of the Trojans’ 73-13 victory over Missouri State at the Coliseum on Saturday.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)
By Ryan Kartje

Five years ago, when USC first scheduled this 2025 season opener, the plan had been to go big, to test itself with a marquee, nonconference opponent that not only bolstered the Trojans’ strength of schedule but also captured the attention of college football. So, at the time, USC agreed to a home-and-home meeting with Mississippi, when Lane Kiffin, the Trojans’ former coach, would make his much-anticipated return to the Coliseum.

That matchup, of course, never came to fruition. The entire landscape of college football was upended in the meantime. Lincoln Riley became the coach. USC left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. And the meeting with Mississippi was canceled, the rationale from USC’s leaders being there was no sensible reason, in the age of the expanding College Football Playoff, to test your team with top-tier nonconference competition.

Clay Helton returns to USC at peace after being fired by Trojans

Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton, center, will return to the Coliseum on Saturday to face USC, the school that fired him and replaced him with current Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
(Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
By Ryan Kartje

Beautiful Eagle Creek sits just off Tillman Road in Statesboro, Ga., tracing the edge of the practice field at Georgia Southern University, where for more than four decades, the creek has been considered holy ground.

But to call Beautiful Eagle Creek a creek at all is, well … a stretch. It’s really a drainage ditch. Its water usually sits stagnant, attracting swarms of gnats to the field during the more humid months of the year. When Erk Russell arrived in Statesboro in 1981 to resurrect the football program, he gave it the name and declared its muddy water “magical” to inspire the team. The story stuck. And Beautiful Eagle Creek became a central part of the program’s mythos. During every road trip, Russell would bring along a jug full of its brown water with him to sprinkle on the opponent’s field. To this day, at the start of every new season in Statesboro, any new players or coaches are “baptized” in its magical waters.

