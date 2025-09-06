USC vs. Georgia Southern live updates, start time, how to watch and analysis

- Share via
Recap: Jayden Maiava and USC go on scoring spree in season-opening blowout
Five years ago, when USC first scheduled this 2025 season opener, the plan had been to go big, to test itself with a marquee, nonconference opponent that not only bolstered the Trojans’ strength of schedule but also captured the attention of college football. So, at the time, USC agreed to a home-and-home meeting with Mississippi, when Lane Kiffin, the Trojans’ former coach, would make his much-anticipated return to the Coliseum.
That matchup, of course, never came to fruition. The entire landscape of college football was upended in the meantime. Lincoln Riley became the coach. USC left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. And the meeting with Mississippi was canceled, the rationale from USC’s leaders being there was no sensible reason, in the age of the expanding College Football Playoff, to test your team with top-tier nonconference competition.
Clay Helton returns to USC at peace after being fired by Trojans
Beautiful Eagle Creek sits just off Tillman Road in Statesboro, Ga., tracing the edge of the practice field at Georgia Southern University, where for more than four decades, the creek has been considered holy ground.
But to call Beautiful Eagle Creek a creek at all is, well … a stretch. It’s really a drainage ditch. Its water usually sits stagnant, attracting swarms of gnats to the field during the more humid months of the year. When Erk Russell arrived in Statesboro in 1981 to resurrect the football program, he gave it the name and declared its muddy water “magical” to inspire the team. The story stuck. And Beautiful Eagle Creek became a central part of the program’s mythos. During every road trip, Russell would bring along a jug full of its brown water with him to sprinkle on the opponent’s field. To this day, at the start of every new season in Statesboro, any new players or coaches are “baptized” in its magical waters.