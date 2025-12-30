USC vs. TCU in Alamo Bowl: Live updates, start time and how to watch

- Share via
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn takes Penn State defensive coordinator job
Last January, D’Anton Lynn was given the chance to trade in his defensive coordinator job with the Trojans to lead the defense at his alma mater, Penn State. But Lynn turned Penn State down, and USC, in turn, gave its rising star coach a significant raise.
Now, with the same offer on the table less than a year later, Lynn has decided to change course.
Lynn is leaving USC after two seasons to become the defensive coordinator at Penn State under new coach Matt Campbell, a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak on the matter told The Times.
USC vs. TCU: D’Anton Lynn coaches his last game for Trojans
Last December, on the doorstep of its bowl game, USC appeared to finally have its defense headed in the right direction. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn had engineered an impressive turnaround in just one year on the job. Young defenders emerged down the stretch and standouts, such as safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry, opted to return.
A year later, as USC prepares to face off with Texas Christian in the Alamo Bowl Tuesday, things feel different on that side of the ball. A defense that struggled through growing pains in 2025 will have to overcome the absence of both starting safeties, two starting defensive linemen and its top linebacker in order to finish this season on the right foot. Then, after the bowl game, USC will have to find a new coordinator to lead the group next season.