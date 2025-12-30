USC vs. TCU in Alamo Bowl: Live updates, start time and how to watch

USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn takes Penn State defensive coordinator job

Last January, D’Anton Lynn was given the chance to trade in his defensive coordinator job with the Trojans to lead the defense at his alma mater, Penn State. But Lynn turned Penn State down, and USC, in turn, gave its rising star coach a significant raise.

Now, with the same offer on the table less than a year later, Lynn has decided to change course.

Lynn is leaving USC after two seasons to become the defensive coordinator at Penn State under new coach Matt Campbell, a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak on the matter told The Times.